Unofficial Opel Asta GSi Could Be the High-Performance PHEV Way to Go Forward

It was just a few days ago that Opel’s renowned Astra reached its sixth iteration. Based on the EMP2 architecture of the Stellantis parent and a direct relative of the third-generation Peugeot 308, the German compact plays much of its fortune on the styling card. So, for the digital artists out there, and eventual Astra GSi would be a natural evolution, right?
With the new Peugeot 308 out in the open to bring the stylish new French identity to life, it was clear that Opel needed a measured response if the Astra was to have a chance to keep up the same successful pace. Luckily, the Stellantis brands have been hard at work integrating new design identities, and the sixth-generation Astra probably won’t disappoint anyone who’s taken a liking for the company’s recent styling progress.
As such, it’s no wonder the pixel masters are already looking into the future... with an eye toward the past. This is because it was back in 2017 when Opel resurrected the famous GSi branding for a sporty Insignia and here’s hoping it will start a new age tradition with a possible Astra GSi derivative. Naturally, the virtual artist behind the X-Tomi Design account has already taken the liberty of proposing the unofficial conversion, complete with new alloy wheels, a subtle body kit, as well as a black hood to go nicely alongside the dark roof.
We appreciate the effort, but we feel that no one should hold their breath over this turning into reality. After all, the Stellantis brands are all looking towards an electrified future, and the new Astra already comes with a rather feisty 225 ps (222 hp) plug-in hybrid option in stock form. So, perhaps it would be wiser to look instead at the recent Manta GSe ElektroMOD one-off effort.
After all, it would be interesting to see if Opel decides to compete with the VW Golf GTE/GTI/GTD trio – considering it’s already just shy of the 245-horsepower threshold exhibited by the GTE and GTI versions. So, would it be preposterous to assume that Stellantis could work out a more powerful PHEV assembly to capture the heart and soul of the performance audience?
