Third-Generation Peugeot 308 Brings Stylish New Brand Identity to Life

After years of playing with the final digit of the 300 series, Peugeot settled on the 308 moniker for its compact series back in 2007. Almost 15 years later, we’re gearing up for the arrival of its third iteration, a model that is both all-new and the first installment in the company’s new chapter of life.
Now under Stellantis guidance, Peugeot has celebrated an important milestone last year, namely 210 years of existence. In February this year, it also emphasized the massive transformation it’s going through with help from the eleventh version of the famous lion badge.
The upmarket visual identity now finds its place on a model for the first time. It’s the all-new 308, a compact car that is said to “combine an attractive new design and a premium interior with class-leading technology and safety” in a bid to strike at the very top of the segment.
We can all agree the eighth-generation VW Golf is probably the preferred target, so the French automaker spared no expenses and technologies, fitting the latest 308 with gasoline, diesel, and—for the first time—plug-in hybrid powertrains.
Just like the MQB-toting German rival, Peugeot’s 308 doesn’t come with an all-new architecture; instead, it will be manufactured on an evolution of the well-known EMP2 platform. As far as the exterior looks are concerned, the 308 is going to be an easy pick in a crowd thanks to the signature vertical LED daytime running lights (LED headlights are standard across the board) and the “iconic three claw rear light signature.”
The hatchback will arrive at dealerships later this year with a drag coefficient of 0.28, a 55-mm (2.16-in) extension of the wheelbase (it’s also longer overall at 4,367 mm/171.6 in), a height reduction of 20 mm (0.78 in), and seven exterior colors, including the interesting Olivine Green that’s used on the hero car.
Inside the cabin, Peugeot’s i-Cockpit arrangement has been further updated and comes with an all-new infotainment system dubbed simply Peugeot i-Connect. The assembly makes use of a couple of 10-inch screens (3D display for the digital instrument cluster on the GT trim), “touch sensitive fully configurable virtual i-toggles,” as well as an impulse controller for the eight-speed automatic transmission, among others.
As far as the powertrains are concerned, the launch options include the well-known 1.2-liter PureTech 130 S&S EAT8 and 1.5-liter BlueHDi 130 S&S EAT8, as well as a couple of brand-new PHEV choices. The company has nicknamed the latter Hybrid 180 e-EAT8 (110 kW/148 hp plus an 81-kW electric motor) and Hybrid 225 e-EAT8 (upgraded PureTech to 132 kW/177 hp). Both feature a 12.4 kWh battery for estimated EV ranges of 36-37 miles (58-60 km).
