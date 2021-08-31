“Teslamaro ZL1” Blends Model S EV Prowess and Chevy Muscle in Quick Render

Count on the virtual artists of the world to have no respect, neither for the new age nor the old school muscle when it serves their imagination purposes. Case in point, this potentially controversial EV-muscle mix.
It is certainly not the first time we have seen the pixel master behind the superrenderscars account on social media pull a CGI “rabbit” out of the hat that looks like a mix between a hyena and a cheetah. That is, if the automotive rendering world was talking in Animal Planet terms.
But one can easily get the point, such as that one time when an esteemed Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV was turned into a deformed six-door Pullman limousine van that would scare just about everyone away, not just soccer moms. And it’s really not the first time the artist played with the feelings of both performance and off-road aficionados.
This time around, it seems the latest shellshock project treads on the rumor mill’s breadcrumbs. Allegedly, General Motors will try and resuscitate the ailing Camaro series with a seventh-generation model sipping only electrons. And looking either sedan or SUV-bodied.
But for the time being it’s still a traditional two-door coupe, so the pixel master started from there and grafted onto the body of a current Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 the front end of the game-changer Tesla Model S electric sedan. Presumably, the resulting “Teslamaro” (as nicknamed by a channel's fan) ditches the 650-horsepower 6.2-liter LT4 V8 engine in favor of something more sustainable.
Perhaps even Tesla Model S brand-new Plaid setup, considering the EV comes with over 1,000 horsepower in stock form. And, this way, perhaps the Chevy would start winning some of its customers back, along with a few quarter-mile drag strip battles. Of course, that’s just wishful thinking on our part, as one can easily imagine a Tesla-GM collaboration is not something that might happen soon.
But one can easily get the point, such as that one time when an esteemed Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV was turned into a deformed six-door Pullman limousine van that would scare just about everyone away, not just soccer moms. And it’s really not the first time the artist played with the feelings of both performance and off-road aficionados.
This time around, it seems the latest shellshock project treads on the rumor mill’s breadcrumbs. Allegedly, General Motors will try and resuscitate the ailing Camaro series with a seventh-generation model sipping only electrons. And looking either sedan or SUV-bodied.
But for the time being it’s still a traditional two-door coupe, so the pixel master started from there and grafted onto the body of a current Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 the front end of the game-changer Tesla Model S electric sedan. Presumably, the resulting “Teslamaro” (as nicknamed by a channel's fan) ditches the 650-horsepower 6.2-liter LT4 V8 engine in favor of something more sustainable.
Perhaps even Tesla Model S brand-new Plaid setup, considering the EV comes with over 1,000 horsepower in stock form. And, this way, perhaps the Chevy would start winning some of its customers back, along with a few quarter-mile drag strip battles. Of course, that’s just wishful thinking on our part, as one can easily imagine a Tesla-GM collaboration is not something that might happen soon.