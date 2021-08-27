Mercedes-Maybach GLS Turns Into Deformed Six-Door Pullman Van to Scare Soccer Moms

Many VIPs and heads of state loved the panache of using the Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman. It wasn’t just power and luxury. It was also the perks of playing around in a four- or six-door limousine.
The ultra-luxury cars were produced by the German automaker between 1963 and 1981. They clearly acted as forerunners of the modern reincarnation of the Mercedes-Maybach brand, which is why the company had models like the S 600-series Pullman in the lineup. Right now, the Z223 incarnation doesn’t have a new iteration in the range, though.
Mercedes will probably release a new S-Class Pullman in due course. But until then it’s an open field, particularly for the virtual artists of the world. A certain pixel master which has a fruitful (and rather controversial) online presence via the superrenderscars social media account has decided to jump the gun and unofficially deliver the... “perfect” luxury incarnation.
Only that they didn’t use the latest W223 Mercedes S-Class as a starting base, potentially because the modern Pullmans have remained a traditional four-door affair. Instead, the pixel master has decided to go all out on the Pullman/Maybach treatment and took the Mercedes-Maybach GLS as the hulking starting base.
Just slapping the GLS 600 4Matic with an extra pair of doors probably didn’t feel enough, so the virtual artist upped the stakes even further. Therefore, this luxurious six-door is neither a limousine nor an SUV, but a van. We really can’t say it’s a minivan, considering the distorted dimensions, right?
Luckily, this will remain forever a part of the imagination land’s looney bin, as we don’t see the market prospects for a Maybach Pullman six-door van. Even though it could be argued that it would make for a great summer road trip luxobarge. But we really feel the ponderous design would drive away even the most ardent proponent of the ailing segment...
