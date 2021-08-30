Virtual Plymouth Prowler F1 Car Looks Ready for a Weird Motorsport Event

When you’re a knowledgeable automotive media representative and engage in a brainstorming chat with a virtual artist, weird things could happen. Such as imagining the mashup between a Formula One car and the odd Plymouth Prowler.
Aside from the current crop of heritage-inspired pony cars (Mustang, Challenger, Camaro), not many vintage-looking models have managed to dwell for too long on Planet Earth before being retired on the greener pastures of the car-inspired Valhalla. Let’s just quote some cool examples, such as the Chevrolet SSR convertible pickup truck, the Chrysler PT Cruiser crossover, or the modern Ford Thunderbird.
Plymouth’s Prowler is another member of the breed. And it seems that getting a PT Cruiser and a Prowler side-by-side gave automotive journalist Yuri Tereshyn (of TheStraightPipes YouTube fame) a few neat ideas. And discussing them with a virtual artist can only have one outcome, probably, no matter how crazy they seem.
So, after pixel master Abimelec Arellano (aka abimelecdesign on social media) was “talking about Prowlers one day” with Tereshyn, they somehow “ended up with the F1 Prowler.” Seriously, they seem to have envisioned the Plymouth/Chrysler Prowler not just as a retro-styled production car... but also as a circuit-exclusive, open-cockpit, open-wheel formula racing car with huge front and rear wings.
Well, it’s obviously not a single-seater, and it also doesn’t seem the pixel master went for the usual F1 engine position behind the driver. But, anyway, it does look ready for a potentially weird motorsport event. Not much in the way of technical details have been advanced, on the other hand so it’s anyone’s guess what sits under the long hood.
Of course, we really can’t imagine any of the 2021 season’s F1 engines going in there, even if the designer made sure to respect the regulations about safety and also came up with the infamous front protection device. But as far as we are concerned, the engine needs to remain an American affair, so we can easily imagine this quirky contraption with a roaring 1,000+ hp Hellcat V8.
