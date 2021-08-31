Compact Robotic Arm Claims Is a Little Hulk, Can Do Everything You Want

5 This Multi-Functional Robot Was Designed to Lend You a Hand. Literally

You can get the mechArt robotic arm for a This compact and portable device is called mechArm and is the “little robot that can”. Its arm measures 10.2 in (26 cm) in length and the bot weighs only 2.2 lb (1 kg). Featuring a six-axis design with six DOF (degrees of freedom) motion control performance, and a built-in Raspberry Pi chip, mechArt is a versatile machine that can have a plethora of applications. Think of the robotic arm as a little Iron Man or Hulk if you will, or a combination of the two.While its manufacturer designed it for creative purposes, mechArt can be used for a variety of other things. It has a suction lift of maximum 7 oz (200 grams) and thanks to its multiple end actuators, the robot can perform a wide range of movements, including shaking, waving, and tilting.Your mechArt machine can become a writer, painter, smart gardener, your little patrol officer, and even chess player.The machine uses the ROS robot operating system and you can control the robotic arm via an app. Voice control, visual tracking, and capture are also available with the mechArt. You can program the robot by using Python or the Blockly visual programming software.In the box, the manufacturer includes the robotic arm, its base, a suction base, Dupont Line, the power adapter, Lego pins, a hexagonal wrench, and screws. But you can expand the functionality of the mechArt by purchasing some of the available add-ons like a suction pump, pen clip, clamping jaw, or a cell phone holder.The small but multifunctional robotic arm is now the subject of a Kickstarter campaign and it’s a real hit, raising over $71,000 so far, although it only aimed for $5,000. And there are still 23 days to go, so we expect these numbers to keep on growing.You can get the mechArt robotic arm for a pledge of at least $500, with the estimated delivery date being December 2021.

