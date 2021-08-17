Four Individually Controllable Flippers Make This the Ultimate Robot Explorer

With its eight actuators and individual control over its four flippers, Tready is the ultimate robot explorer, with no terrain or obstacle that it can’t conquer.
This cute-looking but highly capable and configurable machine is the creation of HEBI Robotics, a company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and it’s the newest addition in their line of mobile basis. It has a rectangular body, it's 43.3-inch (110 cm) long, 19-inch (48.5 cm) wide, and it weighs 55 lb (25 kg).
Built for exploration, research, and various other applications, Tready is created using the company’s modular actuation platform. It may look funny, but this bot is a rugged machine that can navigate on the most difficult terrains, thanks to its treaded flippers. They can remain horizontally or move up and down, depending on the ground it has to explore.
Having individual control over its four flippers means the bot can climb stairs up or down, move through different obstacles and narrow spaces, and walk on the roughest, most uneven terrains. With an IP67 rating, it can even go for a swim as it is very capable of maneuvering through the water. And in addition to all of these, it can also handle large payloads.
But it’s not just athletic skills for this machine, as Tready is equipped with a computer right out of the box, as well as WiFi, the option for tethered power, and swappable batteries. It is also highly configurable, meaning you can customize your robot any way it suits you. The bot can navigate for up to three hours on a single charge.
There’s an option to add various HEBI Robotics components to Tready, such as a robotic arm. You can also equip the bot with a camera, depending on what you want to use it for.
Tready is available to order on HEBI Robotics’ website, although you have to contact them for pricing and other information.
