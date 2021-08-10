Cat Teasing Robot Can Keep Your Feline Entertained for Hours

Elephant Robotics claims its six-axis collaborative robot is the lightest and smallest in the world. We also know this robotic arm is highly versatile, as it can have a plethora of applications. But one, in particular, made our day.
Having a pet can take a toll on your energy, especially if it’s an indoor cat that wants to be entertained at the most inconvenient times. Such as when you’re trying to work or sleep…Luckily, myCobot can make your and your cat's lives so much easier, by keeping your feline occupied for hours, as you can see in the attached video.
But to be fair though, this skillful cat teaser can do a whole lot more than just annoying and exhausting your cat. It has an arm length of 13.7 in (approximately 35 cm), a weight of almost 30 oz (850 grams), and a payload of almost 8.8 oz (250 grams).
This little guy, created by Elephant Robotics and M5STACK is an impressive productivity tool that can be used in a variety of fields, from research and education to light industry and even home use.
It’s a 6DoF (degrees of freedom) machine that features six high-performance servo motors, two display screens, and can be programmed using the UIFlow visual programming software.
There are a lot of things you can use myCobot for. From turning it into a helpful third hand that delivers your tools, to using it as a kitchen assistant that can take the bread out of the microwave and put it on your plate. It can also be a smart teaching assistant, a phone holder, or even a body temperature detector when combined with an infrared thermal imager. And, of course, there's or most favorite function, that of a cat teasing robot.
One such capable robotic arm can be yours for approximately $600, shipping not included.
