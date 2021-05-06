This Cute Cat Makes a Living as a Very Successful Car Model

3 The Unsung Hero of Supermarket Parking Has Spent 6 Years to Park in Every Spot

Car modeling is as challenging a business as catwalk modeling, with the difference that jobs are perhaps more scarce in the former. That said, in order to have a fighting chance, you have to be young, good looking, intriguing to watch and with a winning personality. And female.

Mao Mao checks all these boxes and adds another for good measure: she's also a cat. This British Shorthair, who is just two years old and unspeakably cute, is also proof that anyone can make it anywhere, with enough determination, talent and whatever push they need from a third party.

In Mao Mao's case, that was her owner, Zheng. Speaking a Pear video that was posted recently on Chinese social media and has gone viral, Zheng says he never thought his cat could make a living as a car model (hat tip to WorldOfBuzz). He works in the automotive industry and, one day, he came up with the idea of putting Mao Mao in one of the vehicles on display.

You can probably imagine what happened next: the cat drew a crowd and, while most people only wanted to pet and look at it, their posts on social media brought increased exposure for the vehicles. So Zheng got Mao Mao into modeling officially.

Today, the cat works three to four jobs a month, because Zheng doesn't want to overtire her. She makes up to $1,550 (10,000 yuan) for an appearance, so simple math will tell you she's doing just fine, hustlin' and bustlin' for a living. In return, she gets treated to the fanciest cat food available and even fancier custom outfits that Zheng makes for her, to ensure maximum cuteness factor and exposure.

Mao Mao and Zheng live Jiangbei, Chongqing, in China, where auto shows are back on. Just in case any human car models were feeling down about their own careers, brought to a halt by the international health crisis of 2020.