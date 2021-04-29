MMA-Zero G Reality Show Takes MMA Fights to Space for Galactic Combat

Space exploration is more than just about helping humanity survive in case of a disaster on Earth or bringing together nations for a common, higher goal. It can also be about delivering a new type of entertainment.
Forget about a planned Beyonce concert in space in 2027. A new startup slash entertainment production company aims to put MMA fighters in space for what would be the first of its kind event, a must-see, apparently. And it would be televised for a reality show slash streaming production, including the moment when punches are traded in zero gravity.
The show is called MMA-Zero G, part of a new format called “Galactic Combat.” The idea stems from Andrea Iervolino of Iervolino Entertainment, which, in April this year, launched the Space 11 branch of production, dealing with—you guessed it—all manners of entertainment set in space. Hypothetical, for the time being.
MMA-Zero G is a 12-month production that would focus mostly on the training leading up to the space fighting and less on the actual fighting. Of the 40 contestants, 32 will be eliminated during training, which will be of the kind astronauts undergo once selected for a mission. The final eight will then go on to fight one another in the hope of making it to the final, which will take place on a “custom retrofitted rocket (shuttle)” equipped with a “specially designed fighting capsule.” Whatever that means, because neither company explains it.
The shuttle will circle the Earth in 90 minutes, more than enough for the fight. MMA-Zero G will have several 24-hour episodes and 12 bonus episodes, but if it’s to keep viewers glued to their screens for this amount of time, it’d better deliver excellent footage of fights and what it’s like to train for space missions.
MMA fighter John Lewis serves as VP and promoter on the new show, which, Iervolino promises, will take place under current regulations and with the strictest safety measures.
Bring it!
