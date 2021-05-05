5 Vietnamese VinFast SUV and Sedan to Be Unveiled in Paris This Fall

VinFast Reports Customer to the Police for Complaining About the Lux A2.0 Online

Thanks to social media, customers are granted direct access to producers and providers of services and, more often than not, an easy venue for their frustrations or appreciation.



Tran Van Hoang has a YouTube channel with some 455,000 subscribers,



The original video is no longer online, since Hoang pulled it when VinFast reported him to the police. However, the video below is a version of it. There’s the language barrier, but you can still see that Hoang detailed his issues with the new, BMW-based sedan, which ranged from malfunctioning windshield wipers and dash gauges, to issues with braking and misalignments, and perhaps more importantly, his repeated attempts to solve these problems through the warranty.



VinFast tells Reuters that they believe they have “sufficient grounds to prove that it is not just a normal complaint,” but won’t speak more on that. According to the carmaker, including in a statement posted to Facebook, Hoang’s video damaged their reputation and credibility, which is something they won’t stand for. To Reuters, VinFast says a customer from the U.S. should expect the same kind of response, if a complaint posted online was damaging to the brand.



Reuters reached out to Hoang for comment, but he was not immediately available. The police in Ho Chi Minh City, where Hoang lives, told the media outlet they have no record of a police complaint in his name.



