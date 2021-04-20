The ORA Punk Cat Is a VW Beetle EV Knockoff With an Insane Interior

3 BMW 7 Series Two-Tone Special Edition Couldn't Be More Maybach If It Tried

The big reveal doesn’t come with the specs of the Punk Cat, but The latest vehicle from the maker, making its official debut at the Auto Shanghai 2021 , is no different. It is an all-electric passenger car and, as you can see from a distance, a clear Beetle inspiration. Or “inspiration.” Go ahead and call it a VW Beetle knockoff, because you wouldn’t be off the mark.Buzz around this obvious Beetle lookalike started almost one week ago, and now, with the official reveal at the auto show , has reached its peak. Here is another Chinese knockoff that’s dividing audiences all over the world, even though chances of it ever being exported outside of its home country are slim to none. It has an official name now, too: meet the Punk Cat.No word on what makes this Cat a “punk” one, but theis insane both inside and out. Insane-ly tacky, outrageous, retro, flashy – all these attributes go perfectly with the styling, depending on the viewer’s own taste and inclinations.So, ORA took a ‘60s-era Volkswagen Beetle , stretched it to four doors, made it electric and then glammed it up, renaming it Punk Cat. Inside, there’s a red on white interior, with contrasting green, and every available surface trimmed in gold or red. The cabin feels like a trippy retro tribute, save for the two digital displays, one above the steering wheel and a larger one sitting in the middle of the dashboard. It even has parquet-like floor mats, and how often do you happen to read this phrase with a new launch nowadays?The exterior is more retro and less trippy, with two-tone green and white paint, retro wheels and mirrors, and that decided Beetle look that no amount of flashiness could hide. Not that ORA seems to have been particularly interested in hiding the inspiration for this EV.The big reveal doesn’t come with the specs of the Punk Cat, but reports in the local media note that it goes into production in late 2021.

