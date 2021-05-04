Get Your Pet Ready for the Next Road Trip with These Cool Subaru Accessories

Ready to take your pets on your next road trip or summer vacation? Then, you’ll also need some new pet-friendly accessories to make the car trip more comfortable for them. And you have plenty to choose from, with the newly-launched Subaru Pet Accessories range.
Some of us get more excited about new pet accessories for cars than about new car parts. And Subaru does not disappoint, with a recently-launched collection of eleven pet-friendly accessories that are designed for your vehicle.
Your pet needs to enjoy just as much comfort as you during a car ride, but we all know how messy that can get. Plus, you want to keep your car looking good on the inside as well, not just the outside. That is why the Subaru Pet-Friendly Padded Seat Protector, Pet-Friendly Padded Cargo Liner, Seat Cover – Rear and Rear Bumper Protector Mat are great for protecting your car while also allowing your pet to be comfortable, no matter how long the drive is.
The Collapsible Pet Kennel and the Sleepypod Pet Carrier and Mobile Pet Bed are practical options when you need to carry your dog or your cat, because they don’t take a lot of space in the car, they’re lightweight and, most importantly, pets could easily sleep in there when you’re out camping with them.
One of our favorites in the range is the Pet Ramp, which looks perfect for bigger dogs to get in and out of a car. Also, the Pet Lover License Plate Frames are a fun way to customize your car and express your love for all pets. The range also includes a Console Lid Protector, a Sleepypod Pet Harness and a Sleepypod Pet Travel Bowl.
All Sleepypod products in the Subaru pet accessories line are tested for safety and available at Subaru retailers throughout the U.S. and at Subaru Parts Online.
Your pet needs to enjoy just as much comfort as you during a car ride, but we all know how messy that can get. Plus, you want to keep your car looking good on the inside as well, not just the outside. That is why the Subaru Pet-Friendly Padded Seat Protector, Pet-Friendly Padded Cargo Liner, Seat Cover – Rear and Rear Bumper Protector Mat are great for protecting your car while also allowing your pet to be comfortable, no matter how long the drive is.
The Collapsible Pet Kennel and the Sleepypod Pet Carrier and Mobile Pet Bed are practical options when you need to carry your dog or your cat, because they don’t take a lot of space in the car, they’re lightweight and, most importantly, pets could easily sleep in there when you’re out camping with them.
One of our favorites in the range is the Pet Ramp, which looks perfect for bigger dogs to get in and out of a car. Also, the Pet Lover License Plate Frames are a fun way to customize your car and express your love for all pets. The range also includes a Console Lid Protector, a Sleepypod Pet Harness and a Sleepypod Pet Travel Bowl.
All Sleepypod products in the Subaru pet accessories line are tested for safety and available at Subaru retailers throughout the U.S. and at Subaru Parts Online.