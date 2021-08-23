5 Sons, Here's the Proper Way to Surprise Your Father With Dream Corvette Present

1959 Chevrolet Corvette Survivor With 33k Original Miles Oddly Fails to Sell

Sometimes, even though all those once-in-a-lifetime conditions are there, the planets still fail to align. Perhaps that’s exactly what happened with this lovely crimson 1959 Chevy Corvette that led to the awkward conclusion of the listing. 19 photos



Everyone is talking these days about the fact that



This red 1959 Corvette seems to have had all the makings of a great survivor. There was a low mileage odometer reading of just 33,084 miles / 53,244 km. The Roman Red example had a matching crimson hardtop, white-wall tires, period-correct steelies, as well as a traditionally red cockpit. And, according to the professional appraisal sheet posted online by eBay seller mjm426330, everything was



Including the numbers-matching 283ci (270 horsepower) V8 engine with its four-speed transmission. Better yet, nothing had been restored on the car, so all the signs of wear and tear belong to an “untouched” 62-year-old vehicle! Sure, part of its life was



With all these details, it’s no wonder the professional appraisal concluded that overall, this



Oddly enough, the eBay listing ended ahead of its normal term, and after just eight bids. Interestingly, the auction already reached $60k by the time it was cut short by the seller, although the reserve hadn’t been met just yet.



Perhaps the planets didn’t align with this one, or maybe the With no less than eight generations under its belt, “America’s sports car” is an “old lady.” But it could reach 62 years of age and still look almost as pristine as the day it left the factory line. And without any “cosmetical surgery.” Of course, such examples are very hard to find.Everyone is talking these days about the fact that barn finds are increasingly hard to come by. After all, the publicity across the Internet realm has prompted many owners to suddenly remember they had something cool in storage. Still, from time to time, luck strikes... and then takes it all back.This red 1959 Corvette seems to have had all the makings of a great survivor. There was a low mileage odometer reading of just 33,084 miles / 53,244 km. The Roman Red example had a matching crimson hardtop, white-wall tires, period-correct steelies, as well as a traditionally red cockpit. And, according to the professional appraisal sheet posted online by eBay seller mjm426330, everything was mostly original Including the numbers-matching 283ci (270 horsepower) V8 engine with its four-speed transmission. Better yet, nothing had been restored on the car, so all the signs of wear and tear belong to an “untouched” 62-year-old vehicle! Sure, part of its life was spent in storage , from 1974 to 2016 when it was purchased by the current seller from the family of the original owner.With all these details, it’s no wonder the professional appraisal concluded that overall, this 1959 Corvette is in the class of “mostly Survivor,” and that such vehicles “are almost impossible to find, as most have been restored or need a lot of attention.”Oddly enough, the eBay listing ended ahead of its normal term, and after just eight bids. Interestingly, the auction already reached $60k by the time it was cut short by the seller, although the reserve hadn’t been met just yet.Perhaps the planets didn’t align with this one, or maybe the seller had a change of heart and wanted to keep it a little longer. Or, who knows, someone might have wanted this so much they went to Akron, Ohio, and made an offer in person...

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.