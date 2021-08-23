What's Inside a Tesla Model S Plaid: Rich Rebuilds Follows Sandy Munro

Sandy Munro crowdfunded the purchase of a Tesla Model S Plaid to tear it down and show what makes it the quickest four-door vehicle currently available worldwide. While he will take a while to receive the EV, Rich Benoit managed to get his hands on a new Model S Plaid and lightly disassembled it to show us a bit of the vehicle’s hidden elements, even if with a different focus. Munro discusses manufacturing. Benoit talked about acceleration times.

8 photos