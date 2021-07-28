1969 Chevy Corvette 427 Was Hidden for 15 Years, Its Cool Stories Are Remembered

Check out the gallery embedded below, and you’ll see a nice lady standing beside a dusty Corvette coupe. It’s the same Chevy looking as pristine as it gets in the rest of the hero shots, and the duo made up a family alongside the car’s original owner some years ago. Just in case you want to know all about their story, be sure to spend another two minutes watching the video testimonial at the end of the article. It’s well worth the effort.

20 photos