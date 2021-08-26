Rare 1975 Chevrolet Corvette L-82 Z07 Comes Out of Storage After 35 Years, Mostly Original

The 1975 Corvette L-82 itself is something that you don’t get to see very often, as the official production numbers show Chevrolet has built only a little over 2,300 such units.
But there’s something that’s even rarer than that. It’s a 1975 Corvette L-92 Z07, a model equipped with a so-called off-road package giving the car new powers thanks to upgraded front calipers, shocks, springs, and sway bars.
Only 144 such Corvettes got to see the daylight, and unfortunately, it’s believed not a lot of them are still around these days for obvious reasons.
And yet, someone on eBay claims they just pulled one from storage after no less than 35 years, and as you can see for yourselves in the photos here, it doesn’t look as bad as you’d expect it to look.
This Corvette does come with an L-82 under the hood, but on the other hand, the engine is no longer running. eBay seller clamp_man hasn’t shared too many details on its condition, so it’s hard to tell if the car can be driven with small fixes or something big is required.
As far as the overall condition of the Vette goes, there are both good news and bad news on this front.
The good news is the interior looks pretty clean with no rips and tears, but the exterior, on the other hand, requires some work and parts, including front and rear bumpers. The seller says they do have some aftermarket parts, but of course, someone who wants the whole thing to be as original as possible wouldn’t necessarily be interested in them.
And speaking of original goodies, the Corvette sells with all the original factory paperwork, and this certainly comes in handy because it should help confirm it’s an L-82 Z07. The original paint is still on the car, and while it looks good in pictures, you should inspect it closer in person to figure out if a repaint is needed.
The car isn’t listed for auction but is available at a fixed price, with the seller expecting to get $10,000 for it.
Only 144 such Corvettes got to see the daylight, and unfortunately, it’s believed not a lot of them are still around these days for obvious reasons.
And yet, someone on eBay claims they just pulled one from storage after no less than 35 years, and as you can see for yourselves in the photos here, it doesn’t look as bad as you’d expect it to look.
This Corvette does come with an L-82 under the hood, but on the other hand, the engine is no longer running. eBay seller clamp_man hasn’t shared too many details on its condition, so it’s hard to tell if the car can be driven with small fixes or something big is required.
As far as the overall condition of the Vette goes, there are both good news and bad news on this front.
The good news is the interior looks pretty clean with no rips and tears, but the exterior, on the other hand, requires some work and parts, including front and rear bumpers. The seller says they do have some aftermarket parts, but of course, someone who wants the whole thing to be as original as possible wouldn’t necessarily be interested in them.
And speaking of original goodies, the Corvette sells with all the original factory paperwork, and this certainly comes in handy because it should help confirm it’s an L-82 Z07. The original paint is still on the car, and while it looks good in pictures, you should inspect it closer in person to figure out if a repaint is needed.
The car isn’t listed for auction but is available at a fixed price, with the seller expecting to get $10,000 for it.