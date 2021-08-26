ELSA-d Satellite Has a Magnetic Appetite for Space Junk, Aces Its First Capture in Orbit

Rare 1975 Chevrolet Corvette L-82 Z07 Comes Out of Storage After 35 Years, Mostly Original

The 1975 Corvette L-82 itself is something that you don’t get to see very often, as the official production numbers show Chevrolet has built only a little over 2,300 such units. 14 photos



Only 144 such



And yet, someone on eBay claims they just pulled one from storage after no less than 35 years, and as you can see for yourselves in the photos here, it doesn’t look as bad as you’d expect it to look.



This Corvette does come with an L-82 under the hood, but on the other hand, the engine is no longer running. eBay seller



As far as the overall condition of the Vette goes, there are both good news and bad news on this front.



The good news is the interior looks pretty clean with no rips and tears, but the exterior, on the other hand, requires some work and parts, including front and rear bumpers. The seller says they do have some aftermarket parts, but of course, someone who wants the whole thing to be as original as possible wouldn’t necessarily be interested in them.



And speaking of original goodies, the Corvette sells with all the original factory paperwork, and this certainly comes in handy because it should help confirm it’s an L-82 Z07. The original paint is still on the car, and while it looks good in pictures, you should inspect it closer in person to figure out if a repaint is needed.



