1968 Chevrolet Corvette Last Titled 50 Years Ago Thinks It’s Time to Get Back on the Road

Chevrolet built a little over 28,500 Corvettes for the model year 1968, and out of this production figure, the convertible version accounted for more than 18,600 units. 18 photos



The ’68 Corvette could be ordered with either a 327 (5.4-liter) or 427 (7.0-liter) under the hood, though both units were available in a total of five different configurations.



The 327, for instance, came with either a Rochester or a Holley four-barrel carburetor, therefore offering different outputs of approximately 300 and 350 horsepower. The 427, on the other hand, was launched with a choice of three versions, starting with the RPO L36 rated at 390 horsepower.



The Corvette coupe that we have here also comes with a 427 under the hood, and according to eBay seller



As you could easily figure out by simply checking out the photos in the gallery, this Corvette doesn’t necessarily come in its best shape, but this isn’t a big surprise anyway. The car has spent many years in storage, though no specifics in this regard have been provided.



However, the last title is dated 1971, so this Corvette was last on the road no less than 50 years ago, which means a thorough inspection of every single part is obviously recommended.



The seller themselves admits some parts are missing, and there are signs of rust here and there, but overall, the frame is solid in most areas, and a full restoration looks totally doable.



Obviously, bringing this Corvette back to the mint condition it deserves requires some hard work inside, outside, and under the hood, but it might be totally worth it at the end of the day. The car is listed online as part of a no-reserve auction, with the top offer right now set at $6,600.

