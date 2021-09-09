AC Schnitzer Reveals New 2021 Steering Wheel Models for Sporty BMW Cars

Nowadays, steering wheels come in all shapes and sizes, especially when it comes to performance-oriented models. Most are still circular, but that tends to vary to the point where some of them have a flat bottom, others a flat top, some have a flat bottom and a flat top (like Peugeot’s i-Cockpit steering wheel), and then, on rare occasions, there are some that have slightly flatter sides, like you get from various aftermarket firms.
Then there are the really wacky ones, like Tesla’s yoke or some of those older Citroen ones with the fixed center hub.
Steering wheels also vary in size, and as the decades progressed, you’ll notice that on average, they’ve gotten smaller. Get behind the wheel of a 2021 model year Peugeot 508 and you’ll think you’re using one of those small wireless gaming wheels.
Aside from shapes and sizes, steering wheels also feature different materials and can be configured in several ways with regards to grips, stitching, markings and so on. With that in mind, let’s check out AC Schnitzer’s new steering wheel model for BMW, available in multiple structure/material configurations.
The common denominator here is a mix of perforated Nappa leather in black, with black Alcantara, brought together by a light grey cross-stitch seam. It also has recessed grips for the driver’s thumbs, plus the tuner’s logo.
AC Schnitzer’s sports steering wheel can be used on BMW models with and without gearshift paddles – the latter being noticeably larger than their factory standard counterparts.
As for which BMW models you can get with a custom AC Schnitzer steering wheel, they range from the F40 1 Series to the G20/G21 3 Series, the G22/G23 4 Series, G29 Z4, G80 M3, G82/G83 M4, G30/G31 5 Series, G32 6 Series, G14/G16 8 Series, G01 X3, G02 X4, G05 X5, G06 X6, F90 M5, F91/F93 M8, F95 X5 M, F96 X6 M, F97 X3 M and F98 X4 M.
It's worth noting that these steering wheels aren't available for vehicles with a heated steering wheel function, nor for models that feature BMW's Driving Assistant Professional system.
