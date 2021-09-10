Unassuming 1969 Ford XL Flexes 9.0-liter V8, Sounds Brutal

4 BMW M4 Gets the Digital Widebody Treatment, Bucktooth Grille Finally Blends In

Originally a trim level for the iconic Ford Galaxie , the XL became a separate model in 1967. And like most American cars of the late 1960s, it joined the muscle car wars. 7 photos



But the ThunderJet V8, shared with the Thunderbird, wasn't the largest mill that Ford offered on the fourth-gen XL. Ford also sold a 460-cubic-inch (7.5-liter) engine, even though it was mostly restricted to police cars. But none of these V8s were as mean like the one you're about to see in the video below.



Hailing from Finland, Northern Europe, this blue-painted, 1969 Ford XL is not your regular factory fastback. Don't let the mundane exterior and the paint chips on the nose and the front bumper fool you, you're definitely not looking at a survivor that's been



And this thing is so massive that it makes the police-spec 460 seem small. Specifically, this bad boy comes in at 545 cubic inches, which converts to a massive 9.0 liters. It's obviously powerful enough to send the rear wheels into a smokey burnout with a light touch of the gas pedal, but it also sounds downright brutal.



The footage below actually shows the XL idling next to a



In case you're wondering what's with this Ford XL terrorizing the streets of Finland, American classic cars are quite popular in this country. Much like Sweden, another Scandinavian nation packed with U.S.-made classics, Finland is home to several muscle car meetings during the warm season. And as it turns out Finland is also home to the most intriguing Ford XL out there.



