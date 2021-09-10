4 1,355HP Porsche 911 Turbo S Sleeper Testing on the Dyno Is an Arsonist's Dream

1 Fearless Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Hits the Used Car Market With 1,400 WHP

More on this:

Twin-Turbo Lambo Huracan Is an 8-Second Car, Destroys Porsche 911 Turbo S

Even though there are quite a few twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracans out there, it’s not often that we see one in its natural habitat, namely at the drag strip, putting its money where its mouth is. Nevertheless, that’s exactly what this black example did recently, at the GTR World Cup Event. 6 photos



There is no way of knowing exactly how powerful it is, yet we reckon it boasts less than 2,000-horsepower, considering that their



Despite taking off slower than its ad-hoc challenger, which we’ll get to in a moment, this crazy Lamborghini Huracan with forced induction in its bowels still managed to cross the finish line first. The Italian supercar turned hyper ran the quarter-mile in just 8.8 seconds, at almost 163 mph (262 kph).



As for its rival, a



Speaking of such crazy builds, perhaps no company is more famous for making them than Underground Racing. At given moment, a few such beasts are listed for grabs on their website, like this HP at the wheels with race gas in the tank or 1,150 WHP on 93-octane pump gas, and is accompanied by a sticker price of almost $440,000.



The discreet ‘Alpha’ decals hint at some serious mods in the engine compartment that have AMS Performance behind them.There is no way of knowing exactly how powerful it is, yet we reckon it boasts less than 2,000-horsepower, considering that their Alpha Omega Huracan AWD , which happens to have exactly that much to play with, ran the quarter mile in 7.4 seconds, at 189 mph (304 kph) earlier this year.Despite taking off slower than its ad-hoc challenger, which we’ll get to in a moment, this crazy Lamborghini Huracan with forced induction in its bowels still managed to cross the finish line first. The Italian supercar turned hyper ran the quarter-mile in just 8.8 seconds, at almost 163 mph (262 kph).As for its rival, a Porsche 911 Turbo S from the previous generation, it simply could not keep up with it. At the end of the course, the German vehicle posted 9.9 seconds and a speed of just a little over 148 mph (238 kph), which is nonetheless very quick, though not quick enough to pose a threat to the monstruous Huracan.Speaking of such crazy builds, perhaps no company is more famous for making them than Underground Racing. At given moment, a few such beasts are listed for grabs on their website, like this murdered out example , which has no less than 1,400at the wheels with race gas in the tank or 1,150 WHP on 93-octane pump gas, and is accompanied by a sticker price of almost $440,000.