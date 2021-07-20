1,355HP Porsche 911 Turbo S Sleeper Testing on the Dyno Is an Arsonist's Dream

With its rear-mounted engine and all the cooling problems this brings, tuning a 911 isn't the easiest of jobs. Maybe that's why whenever people go through the trouble of increasing the power of their Porsche, they rarely settle for a sportier exhaust and a new air filter.
Since it is the top dog in terms of power to begin with, the Turbo S is everyone's preferred subject when it comes to putting together a ridiculous build based on the world-famous German sports car. 641 horsepower is a very good place to start, though tuners will look to double that, if not go even higher.
This particular model, however, is part of the older 991.2 generation, which means its 3.8-liter flat-six only made 571 hp (580 PS). Well, those days are so far back now that we doubt its owner can even remember them, though the setup on his Turbo S allows for very precise calibration.
The car's ECU has several pre-set maps that use various amounts of boost from the turbochargers, meaning it can switch from the more reasonable map 1 that gets 19 PSI (1.3 bar) of boost all the way to map 6 that's made for race fuel and God knows what insane levels of boost (map 5 had 27.5 PSI / 1.9 bar). Except map 1 isn't exactly what you would call reasonable.
On the lowest settings, the 991.2 Turbo S tuned by ES MOTORS in the UK makes just shy of 1,100 hp, and it can go beyond 1,200 hp on good-old pump fuel. Map 4 is the first one that requires race fuel, so the guys begin to pump the good stuff into the car's tank. The owner says we should expect increments of 100 hp from one map to another. That means 1,400 hp for map 5, and something a little special for the more extreme map 6.
Well, we sadly only get to map 5 because that's where the tires can't take the power anymore and manage to lose traction even on the course surface of the dyno rollers. Even so, the last run yields a power output of 1.355 hp (all values are for crank horsepower) and, just as importantly, the biggest flurry of flames yet.
With the testing session over until the 911 Turbo S gets a set of better tires, the guys do what we all would have done: they switch off the lights and make the Porsche spit one more salvo of flames. Too bad nobody had a marshmallow handy.
