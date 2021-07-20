Limited-Edition Porsche Sunnies Look Extravagant and Solid, Are Made of Titanium

This summer, your extravagant Porsche sports car goes best with a matching pair of sunnies. Porsche Designed just made available its P’8924 sunglasses, although you have to dig deep into your pocket and also hurry up to order, as this is a limited edition.
On their easier to pronounce name, “The Contour”, Porsche’s new P’8924 sunglasses are now ready to order. They are part of a limited edition, with only less than 2,000 pairs available, and Porsche describes them as appearing to have been drawn in one bold and sweeping stroke.
You can buy the Contour in one of the two colors: palladium with olive-colored lenses, or black with gold-colored lens edging and blue-back lenses. There are only 911 pairs available for each of the two coloring options.
These men’s sunnies look bold, futuristic, and stylish but also solid. The lens edging is made of milled titanium and the frame is precisely crafted of fine titanium wire. They come with reliable scratch protection and offer extreme impact resistance.
Other cool particularities of the Contour are the UV400 protection and the anti-glare feature, which reduces annoying reflections.
Elegance and high performance come at a cost, especially when we are talking about Porsche accessories and the Porsche brand altogether. The Contour sunglasses will set you back $1,200 a pair.
And if you want to accessorize even further, you can also opt for Porsche’s Sports Chrono timepiece, a wristwatch with a minimalist but timeless design. It is also available in black and blue, as well as in brown.
The hours and minutes indicators are coated with Super-Luminova and the watch is covered by a seven-layer, anti-reflective sapphire crystal. It is water-resistant up to 328 ft (100 meters) and it is inspired by the dashboard of the Porsche Panamera.
You’ll be able to order the Sports Chrono watch starting this September, for $5,728.
You can buy the Contour in one of the two colors: palladium with olive-colored lenses, or black with gold-colored lens edging and blue-back lenses. There are only 911 pairs available for each of the two coloring options.
These men’s sunnies look bold, futuristic, and stylish but also solid. The lens edging is made of milled titanium and the frame is precisely crafted of fine titanium wire. They come with reliable scratch protection and offer extreme impact resistance.
Other cool particularities of the Contour are the UV400 protection and the anti-glare feature, which reduces annoying reflections.
Elegance and high performance come at a cost, especially when we are talking about Porsche accessories and the Porsche brand altogether. The Contour sunglasses will set you back $1,200 a pair.
And if you want to accessorize even further, you can also opt for Porsche’s Sports Chrono timepiece, a wristwatch with a minimalist but timeless design. It is also available in black and blue, as well as in brown.
The hours and minutes indicators are coated with Super-Luminova and the watch is covered by a seven-layer, anti-reflective sapphire crystal. It is water-resistant up to 328 ft (100 meters) and it is inspired by the dashboard of the Porsche Panamera.
You’ll be able to order the Sports Chrono watch starting this September, for $5,728.