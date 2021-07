Porsche 911 Turbo S Makes More Power Than a Veyron, Spits Flames on the Dyno

The British motorsports shop claims to be the "home of the world's fastest Porsches" and that's not just fancy PR talk. The Turbo S you're about to see below is a fire-breathing monster that packs well in excess of 1,000 horsepower, more than a Bugatti Veyron, and on par with many modern hypercars.If you're not familiar with ES Motor, the shop offers a wide range of upgrades for the 997- and 991-gen Porsche 911. The ES1200+ is the meanest of them all and, as the name suggests, it can push the flat-six's output beyond 1,200 horsepower. How much beyond that figure, you ask? Well, the folks over at ES Motor took it to Runway42 for a dyno run to find out.The initial pull reveals an output of 1,096 bhp, which is a bit below ES Motor's advertised figure. But the testing doesn't stop here. The 911 Turbo goes for a second run with more turbo boost and pulls significantly more at 1,133 bhp.Boost goes up from 1.4 to 1.6 psi for round three and output goes even higher, this time around to 1,209 bhp. That's just enough to confirm that the ES1200+ bundle delivers as promised, but not quite enough for the guys at ES Motor, who decide it's time to pour some ethanol into the 911's tank and increase the boost to 1.75 psi. The result is absolutely mind-blowing, with the flat-six mill now generating a whopping 1,355 bhp.That's enough oomph to put a Bugatti Veyron Super Sport , rated at 1,184 horsepower, to shame and enough to give the newer Bugatti Chiron (1,479 horsepower) a run for its money. All that is packaged in a Porsche 911 Turbo S that looks decidedly unassuming. The mother of all sleepers!To top it all off, the flat-six spits flames like crazy through the exhaust pipes. Now bring out the marshmallows and hit the play button below to see and hear one of the world's fastest Porsche 911 whine on the dyno.