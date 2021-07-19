3 Watch This 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S Hit 332 KPH Like It’s Nothing

2 1996 Ford Bronco Gets Dyno’d, Still Makes 165 HP at the Wheels After 212k Miles

More on this:

Porsche 911 Turbo S Makes More Power Than a Veyron, Spits Flames on the Dyno

Powered by a high-power twin-turbo flat-six, the Turbo S has been the ultimate Porsche 911 since its introduction (not including the limited-series GT2 of course). The 992-generation Turbo S is obviously the most potent of them all at 641 horsepower. But as ridiculous as it may sound, it's nowhere near as powerful as this previous-generation 911 tuned by ES Motor. 7 photos



If you're not familiar with ES Motor, the shop offers a wide range of upgrades for the 997- and 991-gen Porsche 911. The ES1200+ is the meanest of them all and, as the name suggests, it can push the flat-six's output beyond 1,200 horsepower. How much beyond that figure, you ask? Well, the folks over at ES Motor took it to Runway42 for a dyno run to find out.



The initial pull reveals an output of 1,096 bhp, which is a bit below ES Motor's advertised figure. But the testing doesn't stop here. The



Boost goes up from 1.4 to 1.6 psi for round three and output goes even higher, this time around to 1,209 bhp. That's just enough to confirm that the ES1200+ bundle delivers as promised, but not quite enough for the guys at ES Motor, who decide it's time to pour some ethanol into the 911's tank and increase the boost to 1.75 psi. The result is absolutely mind-blowing, with the flat-six mill now generating a whopping 1,355 bhp.



That's enough oomph to put a



To top it all off, the flat-six spits flames like crazy through the exhaust pipes. Now bring out the marshmallows and hit the play button below to see and hear one of the world's fastest Porsche 911 whine on the dyno.



The British motorsports shop claims to be the "home of the world's fastest Porsches" and that's not just fancy PR talk. The Turbo S you're about to see below is a fire-breathing monster that packs well in excess of 1,000 horsepower, more than a Bugatti Veyron, and on par with many modern hypercars.If you're not familiar with ES Motor, the shop offers a wide range of upgrades for the 997- and 991-gen Porsche 911. The ES1200+ is the meanest of them all and, as the name suggests, it can push the flat-six's output beyond 1,200 horsepower. How much beyond that figure, you ask? Well, the folks over at ES Motor took it to Runway42 for a dyno run to find out.The initial pull reveals an output of 1,096 bhp, which is a bit below ES Motor's advertised figure. But the testing doesn't stop here. The 911 Turbo goes for a second run with more turbo boost and pulls significantly more at 1,133 bhp.Boost goes up from 1.4 to 1.6 psi for round three and output goes even higher, this time around to 1,209 bhp. That's just enough to confirm that the ES1200+ bundle delivers as promised, but not quite enough for the guys at ES Motor, who decide it's time to pour some ethanol into the 911's tank and increase the boost to 1.75 psi. The result is absolutely mind-blowing, with the flat-six mill now generating a whopping 1,355 bhp.That's enough oomph to put a Bugatti Veyron Super Sport , rated at 1,184 horsepower, to shame and enough to give the newer Bugatti Chiron (1,479 horsepower) a run for its money. All that is packaged in a Porsche 911 Turbo S that looks decidedly unassuming. The mother of all sleepers!To top it all off, the flat-six spits flames like crazy through the exhaust pipes. Now bring out the marshmallows and hit the play button below to see and hear one of the world's fastest Porsche 911 whine on the dyno.