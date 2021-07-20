2022 Porsche Macan Facelift Breaks Cover With Sharper Looks and $54,900 Tag

While we’re still waiting to see the upcoming Macan EV in all its glory, Porsche decided it was about time we met the regular new Macan, with its several visual and performance-oriented upgrades. Scheduled to reach dealerships early next year, the 2022 Macan boasts a starting MSRP of $54,900, excluding $1,350 for delivery, processing and handling.
Of course, that price tag is meant for the entry-level version. If you want the Macan S or the GTS specification, these two are priced from $65,400 and $79,900 respectively, again without any additional fees, and are expected in dealerships next Spring.
First thing that strikes us about the facelifted Macan is its styling. It comes with a refreshed front end, featuring integrated cooling air intakes and body color front trim. The rear meanwhile comes with a black diffuser that has been stretched upwards, while the side blades now feature a 3D textured structure element.
LED headlights and the Sport Design exterior mirrors complete the look, with buyers able to choose between seven new wheel designs – the standard wheel size on the Macan has increased to between 19 and 21-inches, depending on which version you purchase.
Inside, the center console has been redesigned and now offers haptic touch elements for a simpler and overall cleaner look. The gear level is also new (and shorter than before), the 10.9-inch touchscreen comes with sat-nav and Apple CarPlay as standard, and options include different color stitching (Papaya, Gentian Blue, Chalk) plus enhanced audio systems.
Speaking of optional extras, if you go for the Sport Package on the Macan GTS, you’ll be enjoying the Sport Chrono Package, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus, 18-way Adaptive Sport Seats, Sport Design mirrors with high-gloss black caps, satin black accents, 21-inch GT Design wheels, carbon fiber elements inside and a greater number of Race-Tex interior features.
The 2022 Macan also comes standard with Lane Departure Warning as well as front and rear Park Assist with a rear-view camera. Here, options include self-steering Park Assist, adaptive cruise control, Lane Keep Assist and the Lane Change Assist function with blind spot monitoring.
Finally, performance. All 2022 Macan models come standard with a seven-speed dual-clutch PDK automatic, all-wheel drive and more powerful engines than before. Entry-level models get a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit that now produces 261 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 nm) of torque (an extra 13 hp and 22 lb-ft compared to 2021 model), resulting in a zero to 60 mph time of just 5.8 seconds when fitted with the optional Sport Chrono Package (0.3 sec quicker than before), plus a top speed of 144 mph (231 kph).
The Macan S also gets more power, courtesy of the 2.9-liter twin turbo V6 from the outgoing Macan GTS. It produces 375 hp and 383 lb-ft (519 nm) of torque, allowing you to hit 60 mph in 4.4 seconds with the Sport Chrono Package, and a top speed of 160 mph (257 kph).
As for the range-topping 2022 Macan GTS, it has the same engine as the Macan S, but with 434 hp and 406 lb-ft (550 nm) of torque, getting you to 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds, before maxing out at 169 mph (272 kph) – that's actually 2 mph faster than the outgoing 2021 Macan Turbo. Furthermore, the Macan GTS also comes with Porsche Surface Coated Brakes with red calipers, adaptive air suspension (15% stiffer than before) and newly calibrated dampers.
