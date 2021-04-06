Porsche Can’t Let Go of ICE-Powered Macan Yet, Gives It a Second Facelift

Despite being launched over seven years ago and based on an ancient platform by modern standards, the Macan is still selling like hotcakes and gives no hints of slowing down soon.
Last year, for example, it was the second best-selling Porsche in the entire current lineup, following the much younger Cayenne by only a few thousand units.
Based on the first-generation Audi Q5, which launched back in 2008, mind you, the Porsche Macan has always given the impression that it is a car for people who love the 911 but can’t quite cope with having one as a daily driver.
Despite being a crossover, and a rather heavy one for its segment, its driving characteristics have always been some if not the best in its class, even after all these years of continuous production without a replacement and minimum technical updates.
A second-generation Macan is finally coming, though, with Porsche having announced that its successor will be an electric crossover set to be unveiled sometime in 2022.
That doesn’t mean that the ICE-powered Macan will go the way of the dodo because the 2014-launched car will apparently live until around 2024, and Porsche is currently working on a second facelift for the model.
Set to be unveiled by the end of 2021, less than a year before the electric crossover destined to be its replacement arrives, the second facelift for the Porsche Macan was recently spotted in pre-production prototype form in Europe.
The exterior will get very few updates, with the engine grille (yes, it will still have engines) being slightly redesigned, as will the headlight graphics and the rear bumpers.
Inside, customers will have to say goodbye to most analog buttons on the center console, most of them being replaced by capacitive touch ones like the Cayenne and the latest Panamera.
Sadly, the Macan Turbo will no longer exist, with its place in the lineup to be taken by the all-electric crossover replacement, which will initially be unveiled in Turbo and Turbo S form, just like the Taycan was.
Both the revamped ICE-powered Macan and its electric successor will coexist until 2024 when the EV will take over completely.
Based on the first-generation Audi Q5, which launched back in 2008, mind you, the Porsche Macan has always given the impression that it is a car for people who love the 911 but can’t quite cope with having one as a daily driver.
Despite being a crossover, and a rather heavy one for its segment, its driving characteristics have always been some if not the best in its class, even after all these years of continuous production without a replacement and minimum technical updates.
A second-generation Macan is finally coming, though, with Porsche having announced that its successor will be an electric crossover set to be unveiled sometime in 2022.
That doesn’t mean that the ICE-powered Macan will go the way of the dodo because the 2014-launched car will apparently live until around 2024, and Porsche is currently working on a second facelift for the model.
Set to be unveiled by the end of 2021, less than a year before the electric crossover destined to be its replacement arrives, the second facelift for the Porsche Macan was recently spotted in pre-production prototype form in Europe.
The exterior will get very few updates, with the engine grille (yes, it will still have engines) being slightly redesigned, as will the headlight graphics and the rear bumpers.
Inside, customers will have to say goodbye to most analog buttons on the center console, most of them being replaced by capacitive touch ones like the Cayenne and the latest Panamera.
Sadly, the Macan Turbo will no longer exist, with its place in the lineup to be taken by the all-electric crossover replacement, which will initially be unveiled in Turbo and Turbo S form, just like the Taycan was.
Both the revamped ICE-powered Macan and its electric successor will coexist until 2024 when the EV will take over completely.