2 Taycan Sales Surge Puts Porsche on Course for Record Year on U.S. Market

Americans Love Porsches, Company Sold 50% More Cars in the U.S. in H1, 2021

The automotive sector took a big hit last year, with sales dropping significantly amid the restrictions imposed by the virus outbreak. However, as the world is starting to recover after those drastic measures, so is the auto industry. 11 photos



Unsurprisingly, the



In Europe, Porsche’s sales jumped by 25%, from 32,312 to 40,435, and in their home market, they shipped 22% more rides, from 10,702 to 13,094.



On the other side of the Atlantic Ocean,



Speaking about the current situation at Porsche, Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing, said that their “order books are full. At the same time, we are aware of the uncertainties caused by the Corona pandemic and the semiconductor supply situation,” so they continue keeping “a close eye on the overall situation.”



The booming demand for crossovers and SUVs saw Porsche deliver 44,050 units of the Cayenne in the first six months of the year, up 12%. The smaller Macan followed, with 43,618 examples, a 27% increase. The Panamera was chosen by 13,633 customers, up 6%, and the Proof stand the sales numbers for the first six months of 2021, which are positive compared to the previous time period. Porsche, for one, saw a 31% increase from January to June, with 153,656 vehicles sold worldwide, up from 116,964 in the first half of 2020.Unsurprisingly, the German automaker’s biggest region was the Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Middle East, where they witnessed a 25% growth, from 55,550 to 69,198 units. In China, they sold 48,654 cars, up 23% from last H1’s 39,603.In Europe, Porsche’s sales jumped by 25%, from 32,312 to 40,435, and in their home market, they shipped 22% more rides, from 10,702 to 13,094.On the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, Porsche sold 44,023 vehicles, up 51% from 29,102. In the United States, sales surged by 50%, from 24,186 to 36,326.Speaking about the current situation at Porsche, Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing, said that their “order books are full. At the same time, we are aware of the uncertainties caused by the Corona pandemic and the semiconductor supply situation,” so they continue keeping “a close eye on the overall situation.”The booming demand for crossovers and SUVs saw Porsche deliver 44,050 units of the Cayenne in the first six months of the year, up 12%. The smaller Macan followed, with 43,618 examples, a 27% increase. The Panamera was chosen by 13,633 customers, up 6%, and the zero-emission Taycan accounted for 19,822 vehicles. The 911 and 718 series models saw deliveries jump by 22 and 33 percent respectively, to 20,611 units for the 911 and 11,922 for the Boxster and Cayman.

load press release