Porsche Macan Perilously "Ice Skates," Ends Up Hanging Four Stories Above Ground

Time and again, we have seen incredible tales involving the wonderous automotive world of Russia. Well, this one is cause for celebration for the members of a family who seemingly had a guardian angel overlooking their shoulders. It came in the form of a sturdy piece of metal that ultimately stood between this near-miss and a potentially deadly disaster. 8 photos



But, according to local Russian media as well as official information shared by the parties involved on Telegram, it’s certainly not. Instead, this strange incident from the parking lot of the Moscow RC “River Park” residential building complex was apparently caused by a peculiar mix of elements.



We all know that Russia has a knack for harsh winters, and the capital city is no stranger to lots and lots of snow. Some of it managed to enter the parking lot, where there’s a very smooth concrete floor. That SUV before it went through the exterior wall.



This unfortunate incident left the German crossover spectacularly hanging with the front end in the air from the fourth story of the building. Obviously, someone managed to seize the moment and deliver a photo bomb (it’s in the gallery, of course) with the “new attraction.”



As it turns out, at the wheel of the Macan was Russian professional ice hockey winger Denis Kazionov and his son and wife were on board with him. According to the residential building’s



