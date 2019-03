HP

Sure, there was also the GLA 45 AMG , but that thing is like a hatchback with eating problems. No, people only took crossovers seriously after Porsche looked at Audi's platform and made it way more sporty.The Cayenne is still viewed as Porsche's backbone because it saved the company way back in the day. But last year, the Macan sold 2.3 times better in America. China also bought about 100,000 units of the total 350,000 made since 2014. So this is like their Jetta, an entry-level car for the family.But what about Russia? After launching the 2-liter base Macan first, Porsche also dropped the 2019 Macan S, an example of which recently arrived in the country. It's finished in Miami Blue , a €2,300 option that's unusually bright and trendy for a German car.As with most Porsches today, you can spend yet more money to have the key matching your car, while those 21-inch wheels are another €4,500 option. Having the diffuser and skirts painted costs about that much, we also spotted the Chrono pack plus tinted windows. Of course, if you want the prices to go out of hand, some hardcore performance upgrades are also available, ranging from PASM to ceramic brakes.New for 2019 is a wrap-around taillight design and a much better interior, but you're getting a little less than expected under the hood. At first glance, everything is wonderful, as power has gone up from 340 to 354But the fact that bore and stroke have gone from 96x69 to 84.5x89 should tell you something. Yes, that's the Audi 3.0 TFSI single-turbo V6, which is frugal, but a little less eager to please.And this is likely to be the last Macan S, which makes us a little sad. Porsche has confirmed that the second-generation Macan will arrive in 2021. This current model will keep selling for a few more years after that, but probably won't have cool upgrades.