911 Turbo S Foolishly Drag Races M 1000 RR and F1 Car

I remember watching the movie "Torque" back in the day. And in the beginning, two cars are drag racing in the middle of nowhere. Suddenly, an Aprilia motorcycle comes in hot from the rear and eventually goes past them. As that happens, a road sign starts spinning, and it reads: "Cars suck".
I've always loved cars and motorcycles equally. At first, I didn't understand why there is so much hatred between those who drive and those who ride. But I guess it's all down to the number of crashes that occur between the two sides. Sometimes drivers don't pay enough attention, and sometimes bikers tend to overdo it. Either way, you'll always see motorcycle riders making fun of cars, as they rely on their superior speed.
And you'll always see some really fast car drivers bragging about winning a head-to-head race against a motorcycle. The thing is, it takes a really impressive car to win against even a normal motorcycle, just think of the power to weight ratio. So I knew that today's video was going to be extremely exciting indeed. Because we get to see a fast car going up against a fast motorcycle, and that's not all. A Formula 1 car has been brought forth as well.
We all know a Porsche 911 Turbo S is a real weapon down the quarter-mile (402 meters) even in stock form. And we also know that the new BMW M 1000 RR is going to be ridiculously fast too. But are they going to stand a chance against the 2011 RB7 Formula 1 car? I think not. I feel that most of you watching this that have even the slightest clue about cars will be able to predict the outcome right off the bat.
Porsche is capable of delivering 640 horsepower and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. The 911 Turbo S is the heaviest of the bunch, weighing in at 3,615 lbs (1,640 kg). But it does have the advantage of AWD, which should only count when launching from a dig. Looking at the M 1000 RR, the 999cc inline-four can deliver 205 horsepower and 83 lb-ft (113 Nm) of torque. Spectacular numbers considering it has a road-ready fully-fueled weight of 423 lbs (192 kg).
Last but not least, the Formula 1 car is equipped with the 2.4-liter V8 that we all used to love. That's good enough for 750 horsepower, which is nothing short of insane considering it only weighs around 1,433 lbs (650 kg). David Coulthard will be driving the RB7, while Isle of Man winner Peter Hickman will be riding the BMW. So two highly experienced, professional athletes, will be going against CarWow's own Mat Watson.
For the first run, the Porsche immediately takes the lead. We all knew that would happen with its fancy AWD system. But it doesn't take long for the RB7 to fly past both of its competitors. The M 1000 RR also makes a comeback, and it just barely manages to take 2nd place. Seeing that photo finish between the Porsche and the BMW should help you understand how fast the 911 Turbo S is.
Rimac Nevera if that race would ever go down. Both the BMW and the Porsche took 10.2 seconds to get across the line. You can't help but think how the tables would have turned if the 911 Turbo S had been fiddled around with before the race. But the situation is about to change as the second run will have them switch to a rolling start format.
They all get up to about 40 mph (64 kph) in second gear, but Mat forgets to shift up thus losing valuable time. They give it one more try, but the Porsche gets dropped instantly. Shockingly enough, as speeds approach 200 mph (321 kph), the bike is starting to catch up on the F1 car, but it would have needed more than 1 mile (1.6 km) to get ahead of it. They redo the test starting from third gear, but it's still pointless. Luckily for the Porsche, the brake test provides an excellent opportunity to grab 2nd place, as the M 1000 RR takes third.
