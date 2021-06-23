2,000-HP Lamborghini Huracan Nails 1/4-Mile World Record, Also Monster Wheelie

The Lamborghini Huracan has reached full maturity, which not only sees its maker releasing the kind of specials we could only dream of last decade, but also means tuners have had time to bring the platform to a whole new level. And the current aftermarket star of the Lambo scene is the AMS Performance Huracan we have here, which recently beat its own 1/4-mile record.
The Illinois-based specialist might be famous thanks to its GT-R builds, but the company's Huracan efforts mean the Italian platform is getting a similar level of attention.
We've discussed this AMS Alpha Omega Huracan before, with the AWD beast having set a Lamborghini 1/4-mile world record of 7.4s at 189 mph (304 kph) back in March at the TX2K event.
Well, the mid-engined rocket crushed its own record at least month's Hail Mary Derby in Maryland, as you'll notice in the clip below (lens tip to 1320video): the beast managed to pull a 7:33 run at 193.5 mph (311.5 kph).
While AMS Performance handled the build itself, it also supplied plenty of goodies fitted to the machine, such as the twin-turbo kit, which features Garrett G42 1200 units, the billet intake manifold, and of course, the built V10 motor. As for the dual-clutch tranny, it now works with Dodson Performance parts, with the vehicle testing some new clutches during the said event.
Sure, wheelies keep the audience on their toes, and this Sant'Agata Bolognese machine pulls them through multiple gears. However, keeping that nose from getting too high for too long is the key to delivering numbers such as those mentioned above.
After all, both axles sport beadlock wheels securing Mickey Thomspon ET Drag slicks, which had to be put to good use. In fact, you'll see Jordan Martin, the owner of the machine, fighting the massive output of that V10, which produces a dyno-proven 2,000+ hp and 1,279 lb-ft (1,734 Nm) at the wheels.
The car wants to go sideways at times, while slowing down once you pass the finish line is done with the help of lever next to the steering wheel, which operates the parachute.
(record run at the 10:10 timestamp)
