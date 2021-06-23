2,000-HP Lamborghini Huracan Nails 1/4-Mile World Record, Also Monster Wheelie

More on this:

1 Honda Civic Type R Drag Races BMW X4 M40d and Audi e-tron, Petrol Is Still King

2 2020 Shelby GT500 Is Out for Porsche 911 Turbo S Blood, Receives Killer Blow

3 Chevy S10 With Turbo Junkyard LS Drag Races Nissan GT-R, It's Not Even Close

4 Ram 2500 HD Cummins Drag Races Chevy Silverado HD Duramax, and It's Photo Finish

5 BMW M140i Has More Power Than Modern Supercars, Takes On Everyone at Drag Event