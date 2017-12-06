3,300 HP Nissan GT-R Alpha Queen Is Ready for a 6s 1/4-Mile World Record

A post shared by gidi28 (@gidi28) on Dec 4, 2017 at 10:48am PST

Day 3 of testing here in Gainesville. New best 60' of 1.19 Á Piece by piece we are working to improve and learn each part of the 1/4 mile run and each part of the car until we are ready to go for a big power 6 second pass. A few tweaks will be made before a record setting attempt is made. Getting a ton of seat time and feeling more and more comfortable in this beast. @amsperformance #obprestigeauto #r35 #gtr #amsperformance

A post shared by OB Prestige Auto (@obprestigeauto) on Dec 6, 2017 at 5:43am PST