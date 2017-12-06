3,300 HP Nissan GT-R Alpha Queen Is Ready for a 6s 1/4-Mile World Record

autoevolution
With the holiday season upon us, you might expect the stars of the drag racing realm to be resting inside garages. Nevertheless, this is far from what actually takes place in the real world, where pro sprinters continue to improve their game. Case in point with the Nissan GT-R Alpha Queen.
Standing as the sharpest piece of hardware developed by AMS Performance, this example of Godzilla might just be the fiercest one we've come across to date.

You see, this highly modded GT-R is aimed at setting a new quarter-mile world record. Allow us to remind you that the current record sits at 6.9s, having been set by Gidi Chamdi earlier this year.

And it looks like we're dealing with an even meaner incarnation of the drag racer's R35 - in the process, the Nissan seems to have gone from the Alpha G to the Alpha Queen nickname.

A rose gold wrap along with air filters for the nose-mounted turbos are among the mods that meet the eye. Nevertheless, the actual thunder sits behind those air filters.

Expect the twin-turbo V6 heart of the Nissan halo car to have been pushed way past the 3,000 hp border - relocating the turbos in the nose of the supercar allows for larger units to be installed. Earlier this year, the machine packed 3,100 hp, so we're expecting this to deliver at least 3,300 ponies, hence the approximation in the title above.

As such, we're looking forward to finding out how far away from the high-six-second run the octane behemoth can go.

From the sequential gearbox to the all-wheel-drive system's RWD mode, which facilitates the mandatory pre-race burnouts, this Nissan has been taken far, far away from its factory state.

So far, we've only been told that the 60-foot time of the Nissan GT-R Alpha Queen sits at 1.19 seconds and it shouldn't take long until we see the thing setting a new 1,320 feet world record. Meanwhile, here's a pair of Instagram videos that showcase the latest iteration of the machine.


 

@obprestigeauto Alpha Queen walk around #amsperformance #thequeen #another6

A post shared by gidi28 (@gidi28) on Dec 4, 2017 at 10:48am PST



 

Day 3 of testing here in Gainesville. New best 60' of 1.19 Á Piece by piece we are working to improve and learn each part of the 1/4 mile run and each part of the car until we are ready to go for a big power 6 second pass. A few tweaks will be made before a record setting attempt is made. Getting a ton of seat time and feeling more and more comfortable in this beast. @amsperformance #obprestigeauto #r35 #gtr #amsperformance

A post shared by OB Prestige Auto (@obprestigeauto) on Dec 6, 2017 at 5:43am PST

