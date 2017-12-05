2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Drag Races F10 BMW M5 on The Highway

In this age when supercars are getting better and better at catering to our non-velocity-related transportation needs, super-sedans such as the Mercedes-AMG E63 S and the BMW M5 need to become considerably sharper in order to justify their presence on the market.

5 photos



Alas, this battle takes place on the highway, and, regardless of the speed limits, the way in which the two machines occupy both lanes can be described as anything but safe.



You see, while most such races take place on the move, so they don't risk fully standing in the way of traffic, these guys take the time to come to a complete stop, thus mixing standing and rolling starts.



As such, we're asking you not to use such shenanigans as an example and take your battles to the



Regardless, we need to mention that the series of sprint fights we have here involves an AMG E63 S.



The Bimmer is used as a camera car, which means that the soundtrack of this piece of footage isn't as sharp as it could've been. Nevertheless, with the M5 packing the M Performance Parts steering wheel, we get to see a nice LED show each time the Bavarian monster needs to change gear.



As for what the numbers tell us, we'll remind you that the previous-gen M5 and the current E63 S pack the same power-to-weight ratio (think: 3.6 kg/hp), while the Affalterbach hero clearly dominates the torque game (we're talking 850 vs. 680 Nm).



When it comes to the all-wheel-drive asset of the Merc, the two drivers did their best to bridge the traction gap between the two slabs of Germany.



And while we've talked about the might of the German super-saloons on multiple occasions, we are now here to deliver a real-world sample of just how quick these four-door beasts are.Alas, this battle takes place on the highway, and, regardless of the speed limits, the way in which the two machines occupy both lanes can be described as anything but safe.You see, while most such races take place on the move, so they don't risk fully standing in the way of traffic, these guys take the time to come to a complete stop, thus mixing standing and rolling starts.As such, we're asking you not to use such shenanigans as an example and take your battles to the drag strip Regardless, we need to mention that the series of sprint fights we have here involves an F10-generation M5 and a W213-gen Mercedes-E63 S.The Bimmer is used as a camera car, which means that the soundtrack of this piece of footage isn't as sharp as it could've been. Nevertheless, with the M5 packing the M Performance Parts steering wheel, we get to see a nice LED show each time the Bavarian monster needs to change gear.As for what the numbers tell us, we'll remind you that the previous-gen M5 and the current E63 S pack the same power-to-weight ratio (think: 3.6 kg/hp), while the Affalterbach hero clearly dominates the torque game (we're talking 850 vs. 680 Nm).When it comes to the all-wheel-drive asset of the Merc, the two drivers did their best to bridge the traction gap between the two slabs of Germany.