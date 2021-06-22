Honda Civic Type R Drag Races BMW X4 M40d and Audi e-tron, Petrol Is Still King

As electric vehicles are becoming more and more popular, you can count on the fact that we will be seeing more and more comparisons with cars still using internal combustion engines. And recent trends have shown that in most cases, electric vehicles are formidable adversaries.
So it felt interesting to see these three cars being brought forth for a straight-line acceleration test. The Honda Civic Type R has been a strong competitor in the hot hatch segment for decades now. But the other two cars on the grid seem to be out of context, at least until you get a glimpse of their spec sheet. The Honda may only have FWD, but it comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine that puts out just over 300 horsepower and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque.
The e-tron may look too big for this fight, but since it is fitted with two electric motors, the driver has access to a combined output of over 400 horsepower and some 490 lb-ft (664 Nm) of torque. And we all know that electric power hits differently, providing the upper edge when launching from a halt. The X4 might be running on diesel fuel, but it's no slouch either, as it is fitted with the most potent engine available for this model.
The twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-6 is rated at 322 horsepower and 502 lb-ft (680 Nm) of torque. But power and torque figures aren't everything in this sort of challenge, so let's have a look at weight figures for a bit. As you might expect, the Audi is the heaviest car here, weighing in at 5,489 lbs (2,490 kg). The BMW is up next, at 4,188 lbs (1,900 kg), and the obvious lightweight champion is the Honda, at just 3,042 lbs (1,380 kg).
AWD, not to mention it comes equipped with a manual gearbox. The BMW wins the torque race, but just by a slight margin, though it pales in comparison with the Audi when it comes to horsepower figures. Somehow it feels that the Honda will still win this challenge, and the Audi will be a close second.
As the three cars engage in the first round of hostilities, the BMW is first off the line, and the Honda is immediately left in third. The Audi, silent as it may be, manages to keep up with the BMW, albeit by the time it's all over it's still the X4 that takes the win, and the Type R comes in last. It took the BMW 12.8 seconds to complete the quarter-mile (402 meters) challenge, while the Audi was just 0.6 seconds behind.
The Honda, which struggled with wheelspin while launching, required 13.9 seconds to go across the finish line. The format is changed to a rolling race for the second attempt, starting at 30 mph (48 kph). With no more AWD advantage for the two SUVs, the Honda should be able to get up front. And while the instant power delivery of the electric SUV provides a temporary advantage, by the time speeds get up to 110 mph (177 kph), the Type R makes a comeback and takes the win, leaving the X4 in third.
They repeat the rolling start test from 50 mph (80 kph), and this time the Type R instantly takes control of the race, providing the same result as before. A braking test is the last thing on the agenda for the day, and the target speed is 70 mph (112 kph). As expected, less weight means a shorter stopping distance, so the Honda scores another victory. The Audi also performed better than the BMW, but that may be down to reaction times for the two drivers.
The e-tron may look too big for this fight, but since it is fitted with two electric motors, the driver has access to a combined output of over 400 horsepower and some 490 lb-ft (664 Nm) of torque. And we all know that electric power hits differently, providing the upper edge when launching from a halt. The X4 might be running on diesel fuel, but it's no slouch either, as it is fitted with the most potent engine available for this model.
The twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-6 is rated at 322 horsepower and 502 lb-ft (680 Nm) of torque. But power and torque figures aren't everything in this sort of challenge, so let's have a look at weight figures for a bit. As you might expect, the Audi is the heaviest car here, weighing in at 5,489 lbs (2,490 kg). The BMW is up next, at 4,188 lbs (1,900 kg), and the obvious lightweight champion is the Honda, at just 3,042 lbs (1,380 kg).
AWD, not to mention it comes equipped with a manual gearbox. The BMW wins the torque race, but just by a slight margin, though it pales in comparison with the Audi when it comes to horsepower figures. Somehow it feels that the Honda will still win this challenge, and the Audi will be a close second.
As the three cars engage in the first round of hostilities, the BMW is first off the line, and the Honda is immediately left in third. The Audi, silent as it may be, manages to keep up with the BMW, albeit by the time it's all over it's still the X4 that takes the win, and the Type R comes in last. It took the BMW 12.8 seconds to complete the quarter-mile (402 meters) challenge, while the Audi was just 0.6 seconds behind.
The Honda, which struggled with wheelspin while launching, required 13.9 seconds to go across the finish line. The format is changed to a rolling race for the second attempt, starting at 30 mph (48 kph). With no more AWD advantage for the two SUVs, the Honda should be able to get up front. And while the instant power delivery of the electric SUV provides a temporary advantage, by the time speeds get up to 110 mph (177 kph), the Type R makes a comeback and takes the win, leaving the X4 in third.
They repeat the rolling start test from 50 mph (80 kph), and this time the Type R instantly takes control of the race, providing the same result as before. A braking test is the last thing on the agenda for the day, and the target speed is 70 mph (112 kph). As expected, less weight means a shorter stopping distance, so the Honda scores another victory. The Audi also performed better than the BMW, but that may be down to reaction times for the two drivers.