Ram 2500 HD Cummins Drag Races Chevy Silverado HD Duramax, and It's Photo Finish

These days, a heavy-duty pickup truck with a 10s 0-60 mph time is considered fairly slow, which is why some of the top contenders in the segment do considerably better. But what happens when these behemoths are thrown at each other in a drag race? The battle we have here provides a solid answer, involving a pair of diesel beasts, namely the 2021 Ram 2500 HD Cummins and the 2021 Chevy Silverado HD Duramax, along with a bonus coming in the form of a Ford F-250 Super Duty Tremor.
For starters, if the idea of such a confrontation seems odd, we'll remind you people will drag race just about everything with a motor these days, regardless of the size. For one, semi truck runs are a thing.
With that out of the way, we can return to the hauling animals at hand, which were lined up at the IMI Motorsports Complex in Colorado, with the shenanigan behind hosted by The Fast Lane Truck.
As such, we're looking at a battle that's shorter than the usual quarter-mile yardstick and we also need to discuss elevation, since the said location sits at around 5,100 feet (1,550 meters) above sea level.
The reduced air density brings a power loss, which affects the naturally aspirated gas truck more than its turbocharged competitors—the F-250 Super Duty is animated by the 7.3L Godzilla V8, whose otherwise uber-solid factory numbers (430 hp and 475 lb-ft/Nm) already sit behind those of its competitors, albeit with the Ford being considerably lighter.
To be more precise, the 6.7L Cummins straight-six of the Ram churns out 370 hp and 850 lb-ft (1,152 Nm), while the 6.6L Duramax V8 powering the Chevy delivers 445 hp and 910 lb-ft (1,234 Nm) of torque.
As far as transmissions go, the Ram is the only one using a six-speed automatic, while the other two trucks come with ten-speed units.
Given the said muscle deficit of the F-250, this didn't deliver any surprises. However, we're all here for the diesel on diesel crime, which, as mentioned in the title, ended up with a photo finish. Oh, and it seems like launching the big rigs in 4WD mode paid out.
Of course, the Blue Oval's contribution to this adventure would've been different if the F-250 had been animated by the monster that is the 6.7L Power Stroke turbo-diesel, with its 475 hp and its 1,050 lb-ft (1,424 Nm) of torque, but this is another story for another time.
