Ram 2500 HD Cummins Drag Races Chevy Silverado HD Duramax, and It's Photo Finish

These days, a heavy-duty pickup truck with a 10s 0-60 mph time is considered fairly slow, which is why some of the top contenders in the segment do considerably better. But what happens when these behemoths are thrown at each other in a drag race? The battle we have here provides a solid answer, involving a pair of diesel beasts, namely the 2021 Ram 2500 HD Cummins and the 2021 Chevy Silverado HD Duramax, along with a bonus coming in the form of a Ford F-250 Super Duty Tremor.

6 photos