Tom Bailey's Beat-Up 1957 Chevy Wagon Returns to the Drag Strip, Runs 9s

A couple of road trips later and the Chevy is already running much quicker. Thanks to a few tune-ups and with Ayden now more familiar with quarter-mile runs, the dragster quickly progressed into 10- and even nine-second sprints. Following a 200-mile trip, the Baileys hit the drag strip again. The session didn't start as they had hoped, but Ayden managed a 10.7-second run.Still slower than it should be, the four-door wagon got Tom's signature "moon tune" and the extra juice shaved almost a second off the quarter-mile sprint. The second pass saw the ET drop to an impressive 9.83 clicks, to go with a trap speed of 139.72 mph (224.85 kph). The third run was a bit slower 9.92 seconds and 135.18 mph (217.55 kph), but just as promising in terms of consistency.I have a feeling that the "SBXDOOM" Chevy has yet to reach its full potential. Given the twin-turbo LS V8 under the hood, Bailey is probably aiming for sub-nine-second quarter-mile runs and it's only a matter of time until this wagon goes much faster.But it's safe to say that it won't be quite as quick as the 1955 Chevy Nomad gasser Tom Bailey is also working on right now. Scheduled to make its debut at the 2021 SEMA Show, the Nomad, which will be raced as "Sickness," will feature a custom V8 setup that will generate between 4,000 to 5,000 horsepower. He's reportedly planning to run it on gasoline for street cruising, methanol for drag racing, and nitro for burnouts.Bailey already is an iconic figure at the drag strip, mostly thanks to his insanely wild "Sick Seconds" Camaro. Known as the world's quickest Camaro , it ran its quickest quarter-mile in 5.77 seconds at a whopping 259.6 mph (417.17 kph). Until we can see "Sick Seconds" set new records, hit the play button bellow watch the equally cool 1957 Chevy wagon in action.