This Lamborghini Aventador Is Covered in 2 Million Swarovski Crystals, a Sight

Perhaps one of the most outrageous Lamborghinis belongs to someone you might not even had heard of: her name is Daria Radionova and she is a London-based businesswoman, social media model and influencer. She is also a self-confessed gearhead and obsessed with all things sparkly. Someone’s gotta live up to those female cliches, and Daria is perfectly willing to be that person.
Her latest custom car is not new but it’s still getting plenty of headlines. What with all the buzz around Kim Kardashian’s viral and widely panned “Lamb-Bo,” a Lamborghini Urus covered inside-out with fuzzy boucle fabric of the kind she uses for her homewear line, it’s time to revisit this insane custom Lambo that, unlike the “Lamb-Bo,” retains fully functionality.
Daria originally got the Lamborghini Aventador in Rosso Bia – a gorgeous cherry red that is both girly enough for her tastes and dramatic enough to get all attention. It’s a stunning color, no doubt. Towards the end of 2018, she told her social media following that she was done with the red and would opt for something a bit more daring, to say the least.
Speaking with Barcroft Cars in 2019, shortly after the unveiling of the restyled Aventador, she got the idea for it from her crystal-covered Louboutins. If she can wear shoes with Swarovski crystals, why not drive a car covered in them? Indeed, why not?
Truth be told, while this Aventador is (unofficially) the first Swarovski-covered Lambo in the world, it’s not Daria’s first car to wear so many crystals. In fact, it’s her fourth: she started off with a white Mercedes CLS, followed it with a partially-bedazzled Bentley, and then got a red-crystal Huracan.
Over 2 million crystals were used, and each one was glued to the car by hand. The 4-month project was so stressful and time-consuming that the team at Cars in Cloaks came close to abandoning it several times. The protective coat on the red paint was removed, and a black wrap was applied: technically, if Daria wanted, she could return the Aventador to the original state.
“If Bruce Wayne was a girl this would be his car” is how Cars in Cloaks described the Aventador at the time when she took it for a first drive.
expensive cars only as props for their photos, but Daria is different. She does that too, but she also drives it whenever she can. In fact, based on her timeline, it seems “The Panther” is her daily, except for those times she’s chauffeured around in a Rolls-Royce.
The 28-year-old once said the Aventador is her dream car in every way, but she won’t be holding on to “The Panther” for much longer. Even back in 2019, she was saying her next project was a $1.3 million Bugatti.
