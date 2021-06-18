Chevy Monte Carlo Sleeper Drag Races Dodge Demon, Head Start Only Makes It Worse

It takes a certain kind of personality to build a sleeper, as you need to value the surprise you deliver when passing a car everybody respects above everything else. And the 1985 Chevrolet Monte Carlo that brought us here qualifies as a sleeper, albeit just barely.
This G-body coupe is capable of delivering 8s quarter-mile runs, as it recently demonstrated at the Lucas Oil Raceway in Indiana, where it attended an event dubbed Midwest Drags.
All that stopwatch might is delivered courtesy of a Chevy small-block and while this part of the build is keeping things in the GM arena, we can hardly label it as a traditional contraption. That's because the V8 is aided by a pair of GT45 turbochargers that were grabbed from eBay.
The engine, which sips on E85, is mated to a GM 4L80-E four-speed automatic, which, in another "plot twist", sends the power to the wheels via a Ford 8.8 rear end.
The exterior of the Golden Bowtie machine has been left mostly stock, except for the LED headlights and a few bits that were required to make the most out of the said mechanical transformation.
As such, if you get close enough to the car to be able to pick through the front grille, you'll notice the intercooler, while the side exhaust tips penetrating the front wings are not exactly subtle.
Oh, and let's not overlook the skinny front wheels and the massive sidewalls of the rear tires, with this so-called drag pack allowing the Monte Carlo to make the most out of its newfound muscle.
Now, if you head over to the 6:30 point of the video below (lens tip to Drag Racing and Car Stuff), you'll see the Chevy battling a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, whose factory quarter-mile number sits at 9.65s.
It looks like the Monte Carlo driver gives the Mopar guy the hit, not that this would be enough to close the gap between the two machines.
Then again, you can't win them all, as the battle at the 1:10 timestamp shows, with this casting a heavily modded secong-generation Camaro in the role of the antagonist.
All that stopwatch might is delivered courtesy of a Chevy small-block and while this part of the build is keeping things in the GM arena, we can hardly label it as a traditional contraption. That's because the V8 is aided by a pair of GT45 turbochargers that were grabbed from eBay.
The engine, which sips on E85, is mated to a GM 4L80-E four-speed automatic, which, in another "plot twist", sends the power to the wheels via a Ford 8.8 rear end.
The exterior of the Golden Bowtie machine has been left mostly stock, except for the LED headlights and a few bits that were required to make the most out of the said mechanical transformation.
As such, if you get close enough to the car to be able to pick through the front grille, you'll notice the intercooler, while the side exhaust tips penetrating the front wings are not exactly subtle.
Oh, and let's not overlook the skinny front wheels and the massive sidewalls of the rear tires, with this so-called drag pack allowing the Monte Carlo to make the most out of its newfound muscle.
Now, if you head over to the 6:30 point of the video below (lens tip to Drag Racing and Car Stuff), you'll see the Chevy battling a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, whose factory quarter-mile number sits at 9.65s.
It looks like the Monte Carlo driver gives the Mopar guy the hit, not that this would be enough to close the gap between the two machines.
Then again, you can't win them all, as the battle at the 1:10 timestamp shows, with this casting a heavily modded secong-generation Camaro in the role of the antagonist.