Chevy S10 With Turbo Junkyard LS Drag Races Nissan GT-R, It's Not Even Close

Among the fauna that populates drag strips, we find a particular species that likes to dominate its enemies in more than one way: not only do these machines win races, but they do so while using junkyard parts and budget hardware lifted off eBay. Case in point with the Chevrolet S10 we have here.
Back in the early 1980s, the S10 and its GMC counterpart, the S15, which later became the Sonoma, was the first domestically built compact pickup to come from Detroit.
Enthusiasts are all too familiar with this platform thanks to the GMC Syclone performance version introduced a decade later, which used a turbocharged V6 to give the C4 Corvette a run for its money. And while the Chevy S10 never received an equivalent model, builds as this one will gladly make up for that.
The owner of the truck, whom you can see in the video below (lens tip to Drag Racing and Car Stuff), started with an inexpensive 1987 Chevrolet S10 body.
And the first move was to fill the engine compartment with a 5.3-liter LS he got from a junkyard for just $300. Next up, the V8 was gifted with a 92mm turbo supplied by VS Racing.
The aficionado doesn't mention the output of his toy. However, forced induction, along with the scale-friendly nature of the truck, mean it can deliver impressive 1/4-mile times even in poor weather conditions. That was the case during last weekend's Street Car Takeover event in Michigan—the truck battled multiple opponents, warming up by taking on a modded Dodge Neon SRT-4, although the latter appeared to experience technical issues.
The Chevrolet S10 also duked it out with a Nissan GT-R, as you'll notice at the 2:45 timestamp. And while Godzilla probably didn't reach its maximum potential (we could expect a low-11s run from the R35), that still wouldn't have prevented the truck from dominating it.
The budget beast also duked it out with a Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat in the 1/8-mile, with the driver of the three-row SUV appearing up to the task.
