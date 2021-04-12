1967 Ford Galaxie 500 Flexes Big Blower, Sounds Like Thunder

4 Unusual Twin-Turbo, Camaro Funny Car Shows Up at the Track, Runs 4.99

This 1967 Galaxie comes from that wonderful era, but it's no longer stock. The 7.0-liter FE V8 is gone, having been replaced with a smaller engine. It's a 302, which sounds very similar to the 4.9-liter Windsor that Ford used to offer back in the day, but it's a much newer powerplant, reportedly built in 1993. Ford still offered Windsor V8s back then, but they were a bit bigger at 5.0 liters.But it doesn't matter anyway because this Galaxie is supercharged and the blower stands several inches high above the hood. It whines at 14 pounds of boost and makes a lot of noise like a proper supercharger should. The cool thing is that this coupe still looks stylish. Apart from the supercharger and the drag-specific wheels, it's still a stock Galaxie There's chrome everywhere, just like on the original car, and even the paint seems period-correct. It looks a lot like the Vintage Burgundy hue that Ford offered in 1967, but it might be a refinish based on how clean it looks.How fast is this modded Galaxie 500? Well, it's not as quick as you might think. Although the supercharged V8 cranks out more oomph than the old FE-series mill, the Galaxie is one heavy full-size, tipping the scales at around 3,600 pounds (1,633 kg). So it's not much quicker than the average muscle car from the mid-1960s.Specifically, it's a 13-second dragster . It goes against a more modern four-door sedan in the first race, scoring a 13.5-second sprint at 100.08 mph (161.06 kph). And it actually wins the battle.The second run is quicker at 13.48 seconds, to go with a trap speed of 105.73 mph (170.15 kph). This time around, the Galaxie takes on a 1967 Fairlane, its midsize sibling from the same era. It wins again by a half-second, which isn't surprising given that the Fairlane seems to be stock. You can also see these cars cruising on public roads toward the end of the video, a feast for the eyes if you're a Fairlane/Galaxy fan like me.