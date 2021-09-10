Dodge Challenger Dually Makes for the Weirdest and Dumbest Mod You’ll See All Day

Well, this just makes zero sense, doesn’t it? We can’t think for any good reason why somebody would want to add an extra set of wheels to a Dodge Challenger, unless they’re filming The Grand Tour or some other silly TV show that’s maybe somewhat about cars, but mostly about scripted humor and childish contraptions.
Alas, here we are, with this image popping up on Reddit recently, depicting a white Challenger with a Tennessee license plate and a “dually” setup.
The term “dually” is used to describe trucks (usually mid to heavy-duty ones) that feature dual rear wheels on either side. The reason why they can use those extra wheels is for hauling heavy loads in their beds or towing heavy campers, trailers or other vehicles. It’s all about safety and stability, because by having two wheels on each side instead of one, a truck can distribute the weight of the payload more evenly.
Now back to this Challenger, which by the way looks like an early model year SXT Plus variant, although we can’t be sure. It could just as easily say 392 HEMI on the side, but the angle from which the picture was taken doesn’t really help much in identifying the spec. Same goes for those other modifications, like that bull bar or mounting rack at the rear - we’re not even sure what it is.
Equally comical are the window mods, where at the side you’ve got a perforated black cover for that tiny side window, while the rear window has been fitted with louvers, which can be a good thing if done properly. Here, however, it doesn’t look all that great.
Oh, and if you’re thinking this type of setup might actually help during a drag race, don’t. It’s nothing more but extra weight and instead of worrying about getting two rear tires to hook properly, now you’re dealing with four. If it’s straight-line acceleration you covet, just get some beefy drag radials and you’re set.
