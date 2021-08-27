2021 Dodge Challenger Super Stock With Delivery Miles Is a Whiny Dying Breed of Awesome

Back when it was first introduced for the 2020 model year, the Challenger SRT Super Stock slotted directly between the Hellcat Redeye and the Demon versions, offering an excellent balance of usable power and ability to master the drag strip. Nowadays, it stands as the flagship variant of the Challenger range and you can make the case for it being the greatest U.S. muscle car currently in production.
It’s got the exact same engine as the Redeye, meaning a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 unit but with a little more power – a total of 807 hp (818 ps) to go with 707 lb-ft (958 Nm) of torque. It also has a higher redline, from 6,300 rpm to 6,400 rpm, plus lightweight 18-inch wheels and the same drag radials as the Demon.
This one, up for grabs through Bring a Trailer, is wearing Pitch Black with carbon stripes, to go with the previously mentioned 18-inch factory wheels and the Nitto NT05R radials measuring 315/40 at all four corners.
Inside, you get power-adjustable and ventilated front seats with a mix of black Laguna leather and Alcantara, white stitching, embossed SRT Hellcat logos, optional red seatbelts, the Carbon/Suede package, dual-zone climate control and an 18-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with a trunk-mounted subwoofer.
What’s maybe a bit curious about the Super Stock is that Dodge themselves market this model without using the Hellcat moniker. It’s SRT Super Stock, not SRT Hellcat Super Stock. Yet, you can get it with Hellcat branding both inside and out.
Anyway, with just 9 miles (14 km) on the clock, this Super Stock is basically brand new and we wouldn’t be shocked to see it plow straight through its starting MSRP ($82,465) before the auction concludes, especially given all the optional extras.
As for what it can do over a quarter-mile, Dodge says you can run mid 10s consistently in the Super Stock, which by the way is not quite as quick as the Demon with its sub 10-second quarter mile times.
