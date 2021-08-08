Challenger Hellcat Takes on C 63 S in 1,227-HP Race

If you're planning on purchasing a brand new sports car, you may have a tough time picking out the right one. Because there are so many exciting options on the market. You can either go for some good old American Muscle or pick out either a luxurious European or a sporty Japanese vehicle. It all depends on what you plan on doing with the car.
And we all know that if you're looking for straight-line performance and big V8 engines, there's only one way to go. And I get a feeling that with today's video, American Muscle fans will be quite content. I guess it's somewhat insane for a Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupé to go up against a Dodge Challenger Hellcat down the straight line. If we were talking about a time attack challenge, I would have probably expected the AMG to win, but I'm not so sure about the outcome of this video.
Even though both cars are powered by V8 engines, both have automatic gearboxes and RWD, that's where the similarities come to a halt. The Hellcat's V8 is a supercharged 6.2-liter unit, that's capable of 717 horsepower and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque. Sure, it has the difficult mission of moving around 4,448 lbs (2,017 kg), but you know what they say about displacement. There's no replacement for it!
The C 63 S is lighter at 3,856 lbs (1,749 kg), but its Biturbo 4.0-liter engine can only provide 510 horsepower and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque. So you could say that this race is somewhat reminiscent of the David versus Goliath story. But it hasn't been long since we've seen a Shelby GT500 being taken on by a BMW M4 Competition, and that didn't go as expected.
The location for today's race is Toronto Motorsports Park in Cayuga, Canada. The track is dry, and tarmac temperatures should provide optimum grip levels. For the first run, both cars will be engaging their Normal driving mode. If there was any doubt about the outcome, it gets shattered the moment the race starts. The Hellcat takes control right away and wins the race hands down.
For the second run, a sportier setting is selected. And this should reveal the true character of both vehicles. The AMG is off to a much better start and even manages to get ahead of its opponent. But it's a short-term victory, as the Hellcat gets back into the race and just barely scores another win. We get to see the heat being turned up to 11, as both cars engage their fastest driving modes for the third run.
Of course, we have to remember that these vehicles are driven by human beings. And their input heavily impacts the outcome of the race. For this third run, the C 63 S feels powerless again. The Hellcat looks like it has been built specifically for quarter-mile (402 meters) racing, it's that fast. But it's not over yet. The fourth run has both cars starting from 31 mph (50 kph). The Mercedes-AMG isn't slow by any standards, but it simply lacks the grunt needed to keep up with its opponent. We get to see one last run, with both cars in their sportiest setting, with manual mode engaged. I won't spoil the result for you, but I can say it was a photo finish!
