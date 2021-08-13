1978 Dodge Dually Looks Like a Snail in the Grass, It’s Actually a Hellcat

There was a time when this here truck was an unassuming D-300, part of the D/W series Dodge manufactured from the early 1960s all the way into the 1990s. But after the guys over at Ohio-based House of Mouse Racing had their way with it, it turned into a build that is impossible to miss.
Nicknamed Hellcat Hauler, the truck presents itself as a dually, custom inside and out and, and despite looking pretty tame on the lawn (check gallery for more), it’s a true monster.
First, the thing is capable of sitting so low in the grass, like a snail hugging the ground, thanks to the use of a custom built heavy duty four-link air ride suspension. These hidden bits end in 20-inch inch chrome wheels that support a sculpted body in Diamond Crystal White Pearl with an anodized Blue Pearl stripe running down the middle.
The impressive body hides two surprises inside. First, under the hood the shop behind the build fitted a Hellcat engine, tied it to an automatic transmission, and called it at 707 horsepower.
Then, the other surprise is inside, where the House of Mouse fitted leather bucket seats, a folding armrest console, and rear cushioned bench with two hidden compartments. On the dash sits a set of Dakota Digital gauges, but also lot of the gadgets we’re used to having around in our modern-day cars: Bluetooth, USB, auxiliary, XM capability, and rear view camera
The truck remains towing-capable, and packs gooseneck and Reese hitches, slide out mirrors, and auxiliary LED backup light.
The Hellcat Hauler was finished last year and, after getting the Best Dodge Truck Pick at the 2021 Goodguys Summit Racing Nationals, is looking for a new owner. The truck is for sale during the Mecum auction in Dallas in September, with no mention of how much it is expected to fetch.
Source: Mecum
First, the thing is capable of sitting so low in the grass, like a snail hugging the ground, thanks to the use of a custom built heavy duty four-link air ride suspension. These hidden bits end in 20-inch inch chrome wheels that support a sculpted body in Diamond Crystal White Pearl with an anodized Blue Pearl stripe running down the middle.
The impressive body hides two surprises inside. First, under the hood the shop behind the build fitted a Hellcat engine, tied it to an automatic transmission, and called it at 707 horsepower.
Then, the other surprise is inside, where the House of Mouse fitted leather bucket seats, a folding armrest console, and rear cushioned bench with two hidden compartments. On the dash sits a set of Dakota Digital gauges, but also lot of the gadgets we’re used to having around in our modern-day cars: Bluetooth, USB, auxiliary, XM capability, and rear view camera
The truck remains towing-capable, and packs gooseneck and Reese hitches, slide out mirrors, and auxiliary LED backup light.
The Hellcat Hauler was finished last year and, after getting the Best Dodge Truck Pick at the 2021 Goodguys Summit Racing Nationals, is looking for a new owner. The truck is for sale during the Mecum auction in Dallas in September, with no mention of how much it is expected to fetch.
Source: Mecum