Dodge Challenger SRT Gets Extreme Retro-Futuristic CGI Makeover in Mere Hours

For any automotive enthusiast with a knack for muscle cars, there are just a couple of iterations worth considering when discussing the Dodge Challenger—the first and third generations. It’s not like the model doesn’t have a long heritage, it’s just that it used to have rather big hiatuses in its career, and Dodge seems to love letting the latest one grow long in the tooth.
Although we always enjoy talking about the 1970 to 1974 first generation Challenger, this time around, the vintage model isn’t the focus of our conversation. We have to bring it up because its vintage spectrum does spread out its wings across time, but only on a subliminal level. As for the Mitsubishi Galant Lambda badge-engineered second iteration, that one should forever be left in the farthest corner of car Valhalla to make sure it may never return.
That brings us to the third-generation Challenger that’s been around for what (sometimes) seems like an eternity. Sure, it was only 2008 when it started production and has been derived in so many wonderful ways that it remains a proper challenger (pun intended) for the much newer Chevy Camaro and Ford Mustang rivals. But, as always, there are all sorts of hints that it has started to overstay its welcome.
For example, the followers of London-based pixel master Al Yasid (a.k.a. yasiddesign on social media) tasked the digital artist to come up with a project based on the Dodge Challenger. He seems to have picked up the SRT Hellcat version, judging by the trail of information breadcrumbs left in the hashtag section. If not for the hints, we could have easily spiraled out of control, wondering if the digital artwork is based on the first or third generations. Yes, it’s that extreme, and also so very much both retro and futuristic.
As such, one could easily pitch it to Stellantis’s head honchos as a new, fourth-generation Challenger. After all, it comes with all the goodies: a low and sleek profile, vintage but utterly contemporary design cues (such as the front and rear LEDs), a widebody aero kit, as well as the fan-favorite bagged stance. Not to mention the initial changes took just a couple of hours to complete... Come on, Dodge, take a hint already!
