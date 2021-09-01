2016 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Owned and Signed by Kane Brown Has “Just” 1,200 HP

Can it get any more American than seeing an iconic muscle car go down under the hammer at a major auction? Add to the mix a star’s previous ownership, as well as the dashboard signature of one Country singer named Kane Brown. Oh, and the vehicle has 1,200 ponies.
Let’s take this in order of appearance. What we have here sitting all white-and-black-striped in front of what certainly looks exactly like an American saloon pub is a 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. It was born as a third-generation example of a series that, alongside its close rivals (Mustang and Camaro) is widely regarded as one of the quintessential pony/muscle cars of America.
Notice the SRT Hellcat designation, which implies that we are dealing with the 376ci (6.2-liter) Hellcat supercharged V8. Which, in stock configuration, should be good for over 700 horsepower. Yet, somehow, this unit ended up sporting no less than 1,200 ponies under the hood. Naturally, this isn’t the only modification hidden under the Ivory White tri-coat pearl (with dual carbon stripes) paintjob.
Instead, the consigner mentions that we are dealing with a custom Stage 3 tune, as well as additional upgrades consisting of a new Stage 2 dual-disc racing clutch and a new six-speed transmission with a Barton Industries pistol grip shifter. That one should bode well for the black and Ruby Red interior. One more thing about the cockpit. It now bears the signature of Kane Brown.
As it turns out, the Country music star (in 2017 was the first artist with simultaneous Number Ones on the five major Billboard Country charts) previously owned the Dodge monster. And he was kind enough to leave a memento of his time spent with the car as the Challenger was trailered away from Brown’s residence.
Now, we really can’t jump to the highest bid conclusions because even Mecum refrained from advancing an estimate. But adding one Country music star, plus an iconic muscle car, plus big modifications surely equal a fat paycheck at the end of the auction. Which, by the way, takes place October 15th and 16th, in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
