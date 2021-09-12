Live the American Dream in a Simple but Road-Worthy Sol Horizon Travel Trailer

Luckily for us, it’s American Month here at autoevolution, and one country that has a very long history in RV manufacturing is the good ol’ U.S. of A. With teams like Airstream, Jayco, and Winnebago paving the way for the American outdoor lifestyle, a rather new team (in comparison to the teams mentioned above), inTech RV, has popped up on the scene and hit the ground running in terms of manufacturing some very capable mobile homes.
It’s possible you’ve seen some of their work as we’ve featured one of their freshest and most capable trailers before, the Terra Oasis. And just as the Terra was highly regarded for its size, amenities, and lifestyle it provided, so does this trailer, the Sol Horizon, offer a mobile living space that can be everything you need.
Now, to best get an idea of what sort of travel trailer the Horizon may be, it should help to know that this puppy starts off with a price tag $38,080 (€32,230 at current exchange rates). However, by the end of this article, it’s possible you’ll accept paying this much.
All that, however, creates a rather spacious home that is suitable for up to four guests and can be optimized to the sort of lifestyle you’d like to lead. For example, the package and features I'll be running through today are all part of the Base package, but a Rover package also exists which includes a lift kit, off-road tires and several other features aimed at broadening your Horizon.
Inside the Horizon, everything you could need to live a satisfied life is available. At the very rear of the trailer, the bedroom is installed and features a 60 in (152 cm) by 80 in (203 cm) bed that can accommodate two adults. I did mention that four guests can be accommodated, and the remaining two are to sleep in the modular dinette found on the opposite end of the trailer.
Even though the Horizon features a two-burner stove, three-way fridge, and brushed nickel sink and faucet in the kitchen, inTech also added the possibility to add another kitchen outside the trailer and built into the body on a slide-out. An exterior fridge/cooler is available in the same fashion too.
One feature I was glad to find inside the towable, and should be available for such a price, is a bathroom. Here, owners and guests will receive a porcelain toilet, wet bath, and mesh storage racks. There are towel hooks and overhead ventilation too; got to keep clean.
Now, what to do once you’ve got something like this? Well, that’s all up to you and the way you want to live your life, but if you do happen to enjoy life on the road, this is one trailer you should consider for sure.
