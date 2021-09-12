autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's American Month  
Car reviews:
 
Live the American Dream in a Simple but Road-Worthy Sol Horizon Travel Trailer
It’s not every day that you go out and buy an RV, so it helps to know what is worth the cash and what isn’t. One way to do that is to look for manufacturers that hail from countries with a long history of RV and travel trailer manufacturing.

Live the American Dream in a Simple but Road-Worthy Sol Horizon Travel Trailer

Home > News > Coverstory
12 Sep 2021, 21:13 UTC ·
Sol Horizon Travel Trailer BaseSol Horizon Travel Trailer BaseSol Horizon Travel Trailer BaseSol Horizon Travel Trailer BaseSol Horizon Travel Trailer BaseSol Horizon Travel Trailer BaseSol Horizon Travel Trailer BaseSol Horizon Travel Trailer Kitchen BlockSol Horizon Travel Trailer FrameSol Horizon Travel Trailer DinetteSol Horizon Travel Trailer DinetteSol Horizon Travel Trailer BedroomSol Horizon Travel TrailerSol Horizon Travel Trailer RoverSol Horizon Travel Trailer Rover
Luckily for us, it’s American Month here at autoevolution, and one country that has a very long history in RV manufacturing is the good ol’ U.S. of A. With teams like Airstream, Jayco, and Winnebago paving the way for the American outdoor lifestyle, a rather new team (in comparison to the teams mentioned above), inTech RV, has popped up on the scene and hit the ground running in terms of manufacturing some very capable mobile homes.

It’s possible you’ve seen some of their work as we’ve featured one of their freshest and most capable trailers before, the Terra Oasis. And just as the Terra was highly regarded for its size, amenities, and lifestyle it provided, so does this trailer, the Sol Horizon, offer a mobile living space that can be everything you need.

Now, to best get an idea of what sort of travel trailer the Horizon may be, it should help to know that this puppy starts off with a price tag $38,080 (€32,230 at current exchange rates). However, by the end of this article, it’s possible you’ll accept paying this much.

First off, construction. The trailer before you features a tried and tested, all aluminum, all tube, cage frame upon which the rest of the camper is built. Inclusive of a Dexter Torsion axle, fiberglass exterior skinning, one-piece fiberglass roof, Bubble Foil R7 insulation, and ST205/75R15 tires on aluminum rims, the dry weight for your Horizon can be up to 3,350 lbs (1,519 kg).

All that, however, creates a rather spacious home that is suitable for up to four guests and can be optimized to the sort of lifestyle you’d like to lead. For example, the package and features I'll be running through today are all part of the Base package, but a Rover package also exists which includes a lift kit, off-road tires and several other features aimed at broadening your Horizon.

Inside the Horizon, everything you could need to live a satisfied life is available. At the very rear of the trailer, the bedroom is installed and features a 60 in (152 cm) by 80 in (203 cm) bed that can accommodate two adults. I did mention that four guests can be accommodated, and the remaining two are to sleep in the modular dinette found on the opposite end of the trailer.

Since I mentioned the dinette, I'll continue from there. Surrounding the space where you’ll be enjoying meals and entertaining guests, large windows offer a panoramic view of the world around while overhead storage offers plenty of space to house belongings, tools, utensils, and other toys and trinkets.

Even though the Horizon features a two-burner stove, three-way fridge, and brushed nickel sink and faucet in the kitchen, inTech also added the possibility to add another kitchen outside the trailer and built into the body on a slide-out. An exterior fridge/cooler is available in the same fashion too.

One feature I was glad to find inside the towable, and should be available for such a price, is a bathroom. Here, owners and guests will receive a porcelain toilet, wet bath, and mesh storage racks. There are towel hooks and overhead ventilation too; got to keep clean.

Adding to comfort, a 16,000 BTU furnace, 13,500 BTU AC unit, and a 6-gallon (22.7-liter) electric or gas water heater for instant showers and no complicated heating gimmicks. Bluetooth stereo and speakers, tinted windows and shades, and a solid entertainment center (if chosen from the options list), are sure to have you chilling out in no time. To bring a bit more to the game, inTech also offers a roof rack, manual awning, and dual LP tank carrier as options.

Now, what to do once you’ve got something like this? Well, that’s all up to you and the way you want to live your life, but if you do happen to enjoy life on the road, this is one trailer you should consider for sure.

Video thumbnail
RV travel trailer towable American Month off-road Outdoors Lifestyle Airstream
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories