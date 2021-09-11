Bushwhacker Plus Trailer Slams RV World With Cheap Fully Decked-Out Towable Home

Braxton Creek is a rather new RV team that’s hit the market. However, because the team is completed from a bunch of RV veterans, some even having worked for Jayco, you know you can expect a solid RV. One thing that sets this team apart from others on the market is their will to do things differently by not selling out to big corporations and keeping production on a customer-oriented track. Let’s see how long that holds up.
Currently, this crew only offers two different models of travel trailers. You've already met the Bushwhacker teardrop trailer, and now it’s time to get to know something a bit different, the Bushwhacker Plus.
To get a clear understanding about the trailer you’re about to meet, know that it features absolutely everything you could need, including features like a microwave and even a wet bath with a toilet and the works.
fully equipped trailers are running for as low as $14,000 (€11,781 at current exchange rates), depending on who your dealer is and the options aboard.
To make things easier to follow, I'll be focusing most of the attention on the most accommodating trailer, the 17 BH floorplan; it’s also the one that sleeps up to four guests. As it stands, the 17 BH comes in with a length of 18 feet (5.48 meters), width of 6.75 feet (2.05 meters) and height of 8.6 feet (2.64 meters), and yields a dry weight of 2,360 lbs (1,070 kg). You will need a decently powerful vehicle to tow this sucker around.
For waterworks, 24 gallons (90.8 liters) of fresh water, 18 gallons (68 liters) of grey water, and 17 gallons (64.3 liters) of black water are the water needs available for all four guests, but it should be more than enough for two, possibly three days. All that’s then set upon a Norco-stamped, e-coated mainframe with a 3,000-lb (1,360-kg) torsion-flex independent axle. Throw on a set of AT radial tires with aluminum alloy wheels and this trailer is set to hit the open road.
However, immediately left of the entry is a feature rarely included in a trailer of this size and price, a wet bath, ready with integrated toilet and shower. Beyond this, a U-dinette sites ready to accommodate all guests during dinner, but as soon as people get ready to turn over for the night, this space can be transformed into a large bedding area suitable for another two guests.
One of the benefits of using a trailer of this size for living on the road is that comfort features don’t need to be too grand. To keep you warm, a 12,000 BTU furnace is all that’s needed, while a 5,000 BTU AC unit keeps things cool. Ventilation is offered by a few side vents and a roof fan. USB ports and a systems controller are also found inside for easy access to lighting and other comfort systems.
manufacturer’s website doesn't state much about the electrical systems on board, but Go-Power solar prep and 110-volt ports are sure to be controlled by some system. However, Braxton Creek is the sort of crew that seems to be open to helping you create your dream RV. So, don’t be shy and tell them what you want, but do bring some extra cash.
I’ve been noticing a movement lately, more and more manufacturers are offering some pretty decked out RVs and travel trailers for unheard of rates, a benefit to technological advancements and refined building techniques. With that in mind, be sure to see more trailers and RVs like this American-made Bushwhacker Plus travel trailer.
