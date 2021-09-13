This Chic Wooden Tiny Home Brings Out the Charm of French Cottage Style

5 Stunning 33-acre Land with Race Track Is a Petrolhead Dream Come True

Who can do “French farmhouse style” better than a French house building company? Known for its chic, yet contemporary tiny homes made of wood, Baluchon draws attention once again with its newest model, the Farniente. 18 photos



With a name inspired by the classic Italian concept of leisure and relaxation (“far niente” means doing nothing), this tiny house reflects the clean and comforting French farm style. Built on a Baluchon chassis that’s only 6-meter long (19.6 feet), it combines various types of wood, from the red cedar wood cladding with anti-UV treatment and oak furniture, to the pinewood flooring and spruce panels. The natural insulation made from cotton, linen and hemp, adds an extra layer of protection.



The tiny salon is more than



Next, the kitchen offers plenty of space, by integrating two pieces of furniture with additional storage compartments. A round induction stove, a sink and fridge are added in a way that takes almost no space at all. The pull-out table completes the tiny kitchen’s design.



Floating steps lead to the bedroom, where there’s a 140 x 190 cm (4.5 x 6.2 feet) bed, plus a matching console that also provides extra storage space. An additional over-the-head shelf completes the bedroom’s minimalist design.



Lastly, the downstairs bathroom with a sliding door blends functionality with a clean



Despite its size, the Farniente tiny home even has a small, but cozy, illuminated porch and a rustic bench, perfect for those evenings when you truly want to enjoy “doing nothing”.





