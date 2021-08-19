Off-Road Capable Terra Oasis Trailer Wriggles With Features and Off-Grid Living

One company that seems to be taking full advantage of the technological advancements being made is inTech RV. Honestly, their main goal is kind of right there in the name. Focused on producing a top-quality and durable RV, this manufacturer uses some of the most proven building techniques on the market, and then, giving it all a personal twist.
One such vehicle is the “next generation” Terra Oasis Travel Trailer, and what could be considered the newest flagship from this team. Why flagship? Well, being the freshest work of this team, it’s also a trailer that’s meant to show off the best of what inTech can do.
Now, the most important feature that needs to be taken into consideration when building a travel trailer, or anything else for that matter, is the frame. For the Terra, inTech decided to go all out and uses a fully welded aluminum tube cage frame. It’s the same type of construction used in the “longest-lasting” of RVs. Exterior fiberglass “skinning” and a one-piece roof complete the structure you see.
peak version of the Terra, I'll be bringing to light the Rover.
This is the biggest version of the two Terras, not in size, but rather height. This is because the Rover includes durable off-road tires and a 5/8-inch (1.58-centimeter) lift. Sure, it may not seem like much, but it’s enough to raise the overall height of the trailer to 127 inches (322 centimeters). With an exterior length of 312 inches (792.5 centimeters), and interior height is a roomy 83.5 inches (212 centimeters), it’s roomy as hell to say the least.
How roomy? Well, take the bedroom as a perfect example. With a 60-inch (152-centimeter) by 80-inch (203-centimeter) bed that even includes a walk-around and headboard, two nightstands, and plenty of storage, you can begin to get an idea of the Terra’s size.
Of course, you’re bound to get hungry as you’re roaming around the world, so inTech includes a decked-out kitchen with two-burner stainless-steel cooktop, microwave oven, large fridge, and farmhouse style sink, again with a nickel faucet. If the interior kitchen is fully occupied, the Terra also includes a second exterior cooking space that sits neatly stored at the rear of the trailer.
Now, most people shouldn’t be spending much time in the bedroom, after all, you’re traveling the world. However, one space that you’re sure to hang out quite a bit is the forward dinette or living space. This area isn’t just a couch and tables but can also be transformed to include another sleeping area or configured for an array of activities.
If you want to extend the already off grid capabilities of this vehicle add-on, know that solar prep is standard and I'm sure that the inTech team is open to any and all ideas you may have for creating the perfect home for you.
All in all, the Rover is not light. With a dry weight standing between 5,650 pounds (2,562 kg) and 5,850 pounds (2,653 kg), you’ll be sure to need one capable vehicle, but also a capable bank account as the Terra travel trailers are going for an MSRP of around $55,000 (€47,000 at current exchange rates). Is it worth it?
